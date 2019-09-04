Equipped with new, state of the art tennis courts, the Bear River girls’ tennis team welcomed Ridgeline High to Garland on Tuesday, Aug. 27, for a Region 11 matchup against the Riverhawks.
The varsity girls struggled against Ridgeline, failing to win a match in their first competition of the season. At first singles, sophomore Erika Olsen fell 6-3, 6-4 in two sets. Macy Newman lost both sets at second singles, 6-0, 6-0, and junior Kelby Jensen at third singles lost 6-1, 6-2.
In first doubles, Carisa Epling and Brooklyn Francom lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, but won their second set. At second doubles Anna Ramsdell and Shannon Epling fell 6-2, 6-3, to their Riverhawk opponents.
Next up was Green Canyon High in Cache Valley, a traditionally tough high school team in both girls’ and boys’ tennis. The Bears took on the Wolves on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Newman, a senior at BRHS, was the only Lady Bear to win her match 6-3, 6-4, in second singles. At first singles Olsen fell 6-1, 6-4, 6-0. At third singles Jensen lost 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, C. Epling and Francom fell 6-1, 6-4, while S. Epling and Ramsdell, second doubles, were also defeated 6-2, 6-2, in varsity play.
This week the Bears hosted Sky View High on Sept. 3, and will host the Mountain Crest Mustangs on Thursday, Sept. 5, starting at 3:30 p.m. They will also host Logan High on Tuesday, Sept. 10.