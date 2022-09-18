Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Bear River spoiled Logan's first game of the season on its own field, scoring 28 first-half points on the way to a 41-20 win Friday in Logan.

The Bear River offense came alive early and often, with the Bears taking an early 7-0 lead on Tydon Jones' 37-yard touchdown run. Later in the first quarter, Bear River intercepted a pass deep in Grizzly territory and capitalized on the short field with a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ryker Jeppsen to go up 14-3.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you