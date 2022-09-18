Bear River spoiled Logan's first game of the season on its own field, scoring 28 first-half points on the way to a 41-20 win Friday in Logan.
The Bear River offense came alive early and often, with the Bears taking an early 7-0 lead on Tydon Jones' 37-yard touchdown run. Later in the first quarter, Bear River intercepted a pass deep in Grizzly territory and capitalized on the short field with a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ryker Jeppsen to go up 14-3.
After a Logan touchdown run pulled the Grizzlies within 14-10 early in the second quarter, the Bears responded with a 38-yard scoring catch by Owen Olsen, who has become Jeppsen's favorite target. Another short touchdown run by Jeppsen later in the quarter put the Bears up 28-13 heading into halftime.
Logan cut the lead to single digits again on a scoring strike to cut the Bears' lead to 8, but once again Bear River responded with a big play as Jones broke a 76-yard run to paydirt. The only points in the fourth quarter came on another Jeppsen-to-Olsen connection, this time from 7 yards out.
Jones was the night's top offensive player with 198 yards rushing and the two scores. Jeppsen completed 10 of 16 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, with Olsen on the receiving end of both scores as he caught four balls for 85 yards.
The Bears won the turnover battle handily, keeping a clean sheet on their end while forcing four Logan turnovers - two fumbles and two interceptions.
Aiden Wilson had a monster game on defense with four sacks, a fumble recovery and seven total tackles. Caleb Korth and Jace Roberts snagged the Bears' two picks.
The victory gave the Bears (2-4 overall, 1-1 Region 11) their first region win of the year and snapped a three-game losing streak. They'll look to keep the momentum going at home this Friday against Sky View, which is coming off a dominant 30-6 win over Ridgeline.
Following last week's games, all six Region 11 teams sit at 1-1 in region play. Through six games, Bear River has scored more points (150) than any other team in the region, but has also given up the most (189).
As usual, kickoff for Friday's contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bear Field in Garland.