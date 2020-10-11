Bear River and four of its fellow Region 11 schools did themselves proud at the 4A boys’ state golf championships last week, but it was a second-year school from the southern end of the state that took the event by storm.
Gorgeous fall weather provided the backdrop for the grand finale, held Oct. 7-8 at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville.
All six Bears who made the trip — Jarett Giles, Ryker Bennett, Dylan Christensen, Padin Hartfiel, Dalton Jones and Marcus Callister — played well enough to make the cut after Wednesday’s first round. In fact, all competitors from Region 11 schools made it to the final round on Thursday.
The Bears finished in eighth place, shooting 58 over par over the course of both days for a team score of 634.
Bear River senior and team leader Giles, who finished second at state last year after forcing a playoff in the final round, wrapped up his stellar season and high-school career.
After taking individual region medalist honors on the season, Giles finished in a three-way tie for 16th overall, carding a 3-over par 75 on Wednesday and following that up with a 77 on Thursday to finish at 8 over par.
Coming in second for the Bears was Bennett, who shot the same score as Giles on Wednesday but struggled on Thursday to finish at 15 over, good enough for a tie at 32nd place.
Dylan Christensen was close behind, carding 18 over for 39th place. Hartfiel and Callister tied at 22 over for 46th place, with Jones just one stroke behind them to finish 48th.
Crimson Cliffs, a school located in Washington that didn’t exist before last year, came out hot and never looked back, running away with the team title. It wasn’t close by any measure, as the Mustangs shot 12 under par as a team – 45 strokes ahead of second-place Desert Hills.
Ridgeline had the best showing among all Region 11 teams, shooting 37 over to finish third. Green Canyon tied with Pine View for fourth place at 45 over, while Sky View finished just ahead of the Bears in seventh at 55 over. Rounding out the Region 11 competitors was Logan, which finished in 10th place at 85 over.
Bear River shot 313 as a team on Wednesday and 321 on Thursday for an average score of 317, just slightly better than the average score of 317.4 among all teams. The Bears fared better overall on shorter holes, shooting 15 over on par-3 holes, compared with 27 over on par 4s and 16 over on par 5s.