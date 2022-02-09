Becky Edwards felt right at home on a visit to Tremonton and Logan last week.
Her family has strong roots in both Box Elder and Cache counties. Her mother-in-law lived in Bear River City and attended Utah State University. Her great-great grandfather, Moroni Price, was from Smithfield and was an early champion of women’s voting rights in the late 19th century.
So Edwards felt a little nostalgic on a signature gathering tour for her U.S. Senate campaign Saturday, Jan. 29 that included stops at Main Street Mercantile in Tremonton, followed by a visit to Love to Cook in Logan.
“It was fun driving from Tremonton to Logan,” she said, as her in-laws were married about halfway between the two towns in the hamlet of Beaver Dam.
Edwards, who served 10 years in the Utah Legislature, is currently the leading challenger to incumbent U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, who faces reelection this year. Lee has a bigger war chest and a strong lead in the polls, but Edwards has made what she calls “significant gains” as the November election draws nearer.
“The support has been so much more than we were anticipating,” she said of her recent visit to the far northern end of the state.
She knows that defeating Lee is an uphill battle, which is why she declared her candidacy back in May 2021.
“We came out pretty early, and the reason was we knew were going up against a two-term incumbent in a solidly red state,” she said.
Edwards is a Republican, but established a reputation at in the state legislative chambers for working on clean-air legislation, family and medical leave, and other issues that historically have not received strong GOP support.
“Those issues transcend the partisan divide,” she said.
She said she still supports conservative values — strongly criticizing the Biden Administration’s infrastructure bill, for example — but believes today’s U.S. Senate has become too bitterly divided, and said Lee is one of the chief reasons for the chasm.
“We’ve seen a record of ineffectiveness on his part,” she said. “He’s made comments pandering to extreme, radical hyper-politicization.”
She also criticized Lee for obstructing important legislation in the Senate, sometimes singlehandedly.
“In the U.S. Senate, one voice can make a huge difference,” she said. “It’s easy to vote no. It’s much harder to say how to we fix concerns and still move this issue forward.”
Edwards is vying for the seat along with Ally Isom, a fellow female Republican with a background that includes stints as a spokesperson for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s deputy chief of staff.
Edwards is thrilled that more women are running for office these days, but said her legislative experience sets her apart.
“Serving in the Utah House and having a reputation as someone who is able to get stuff done, I think that gives me a real advantage in this race,” she said.
As indicated by her recent local tour, Edwards’ campaign has been focused on gathering enough signatures to make the ballot for the upcoming Republican primary in June, which she said for all intents and purposes “is the race.” But she’s also keeping a close eye on next month’s GOP caucus and the state Republican convention in April, which is the other route to earning a shot at Lee’s seat.
“We’re taking very seriously both routes in order to ensure my name’s on that primary ballot,” she said.
Lee’s campaign has raised about four times the cash of Edwards’ so far, but she pointed out that 89% of her contributions have come from within the state, compared with about 12% for Lee, “and this concerns people.
“We’re seeing huge grassroots support, and that shows in our fundraising,” she said.
Perhaps the biggest threat to Lee comes not from a Republican, but from Independent Evan McMullin, who raised more in campaign contributions than Lee in the final quarter of 2021, setting the stage for a costly Senate race in a state where sitting Republicans typically cruise to victory.
McMullin, a former CIA operative who ran as a third-party candidate for president in 2016, finished the year with more than $1 million in campaign contributions, after announcing plans to challenge Lee in October. The former Republican spent roughly $330,000 from the time he announced his candidacy, campaign finance filings released last week show. McMullin began 2022 with more than $700,000 cash on-hand.
Still, Lee began the year with $2.2 million in cash, which is more than double McMullin. Lee, who started last year with $550,000, raised more than $520,000 in the final quarter of 2021. He spent $106,000 in total in the 2016 election cycle, when he ran for his second term in the Senate.
Edwards and Isom began the election year with roughly $508,000 and $241,000 in cash, respectively. Democrat John “Kael” Weston began it with $34,000 in his campaign coffers.
A independent hasn’t wrested a U.S. Senate seat from the two parties since Sen. Angus King won a landslide victory in Maine in 2012.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.