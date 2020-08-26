County officials have approved a license that will allow people attending a concert next month at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages during the show.
The Box Elder County Commission last week approved a beer license for the Fraternal Order of Eagles, which typically runs a beer garden during summer concerts in Brigham City. With many usual summer events canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group applied for a license to operate at the Lee Greenwood/Restless Heart concert on Sept. 19 at the fairgrounds in Tremonton.
Commissioners said that since there is no overarching policy regarding alcohol sales at the fairgrounds, they must consider each application separately.
Commissioner Jeff Scott said there haven’t been any problems with the beer garden at Brigham City events.
“They provide their own security and they simply don’t allow people outside of the designated area,” Scott said. “If you attempt to leave the area with an alcoholic beverage, they will kick you out of the event, so they don’t mess around.”
While events at the fairgrounds have traditionally been alcohol-free, Commissioner Jeff Hadfield said that because of the nature of COVID-19 and a lack of available venues for the beer garden, “that we make an exception this time around and go from there.”
A specific area will be roped off for the beer garden, and anyone purchasing beer will have to wear a wristband to be allowed inside, Commissioner Stan Summers said.
Lee Greenwood and Restless Heart are scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 19 inside the main rodeo arena. The annual concert benefiting Utah Honor Flight is typically held at the beginning of the county fair, but was postponed this year due to the pandemic.