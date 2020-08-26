The Bear River girls’ soccer team came within a penalty shootout of ending a 15-year drought against their cross-valley rivals, but it was not to be this time around.
Hosting Box Elder on Thursday, Aug. 20, the teams fought through 100 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods in sweltering heat. Still tied at 1-1, the annual grudge match had to be settled by penalty kicks, where the Bees came out on top, 2-0.
Both teams scored in the first half. Box Elder started the scoring in the sixth minute, when Sarena Mackley took in a long pass upfield and dribbled around Bear River goalkeeper Lyza Pebley to find an open net.
The Bears equalized just before halftime when Morgan Noyes took a throw-in and made a nifty cut near the end line, delivering a cross that bounced off the hands of Bees’ goalie Haylee Zelaya toward Bear River forward Naomi Tomlinson, who was well positioned near the back post to hammer a header home.
The teams traded barbs through the second half and double overtime. The Bees had more chances on goal, but Pebley stood her ground and the defense held.
In the shootout, Box Elder scored on its first and third chances. Pebley made a diving save on the Bees’ second attempt, but the Bears were unable to find the back of the net as Zelaya saved two shots, one sailed over the crossbar, and another went wide left.
Thursday’s loss was a tough one for the Bears, who haven’t beaten Box Elder since 2004. However, Bear River picked up its first win of the season earlier in the week in a 6-0 drubbing of Ben Lomond in Garland.
Following a long break, Bear River (1-3) jumps into Region 11 play on Tuesday, Sept. 1, when the Bears will host Ridgeline. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. in Garland.