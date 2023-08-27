Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Having conceded a rare home defeat to Box Elder last year in the long-running Golden Spike high school football rivalry, the Bears headed to Brigham City last Friday seeking to return the favor.

The Bears hung tough in hostile territory against their bitter rivals, but a victory was not to be as the Bees scored first and never trailed in a decisive 49-28 victory.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.