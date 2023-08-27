Having conceded a rare home defeat to Box Elder last year in the long-running Golden Spike high school football rivalry, the Bears headed to Brigham City last Friday seeking to return the favor.
The Bears hung tough in hostile territory against their bitter rivals, but a victory was not to be as the Bees scored first and never trailed in a decisive 49-28 victory.
Box Elder opened the scoring on a 68-yard touchdown run that produced the only points of the first quarter. The Bear River offense got going in the second quarter when Owen Olsen knotted the score at 7-7 on a 1-yard quarterback keeper.
The Bees retook the lead with scoring runs of 9 and 11 yards, then the Bears responded with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Olsen to Brody Miller to pull back within a touchdown and go into halftime down 21-14.
The Bees extended their lead in the third quarter with a 4-yard run to go up 28-14. Bear River again pulled within a touchdown on Olsen's second scoring run early in the fourth, but Box Elder responded with a 58-yard scoring pass.
Again, the Bears clawed their way back within seven points on Olsen's 15-yard scoring toss to Jace Roberts. But the Bees had an answer as they did all night, scoring on runs of 32 and 24 yards to put the game out of reach down the stretch.
Olsen added to his impressive offensive totals on the young season, completing 22 of 34 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns, although he did also throw two interceptions. Roberts had another big night on the receiving end with 10 catches for 142 yards and a score.
One of the most glaring statistics in the loss was Bear River's rushing total of just 62 yards on the evening, led by No. 1 tailback Tydon Jones, who ran for 26 yards and lost a fumble. The Bees, meanwhile, racked up 291 yards on the ground.
While struggling to contain the ground game, the Bear River defense held Box Elder to just 113 yards through the air. Roberts led the defense with eight tackles.
Penalties killed the Bears' momentum on several occasions as the visitors were flagged 14 times for a total of 169 yards, compared with just three penalties for 35 yards on the Box Elder side.
This week, the Bears (1-2) wrap up the nonconference portion of their schedule with a visit from Carbon High on Friday, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. at Bear Field in Garland. Region 11 play begins next week when Bear River hosts Logan on Homecoming Night Friday, Sept. 8.
