The annual Golden Spike trophy representing the century-old rivalry between Bear River and Box Elder has typically gone to the home team in recent years, but the Bees were determined to change that this time around.

Box Elder used a strong rushing attack paired with stout run defense to stymie the Bears in Garland on Friday, emerging with a 29-13 victory in the 102nd edition of the annual grudge match.

