The annual Golden Spike trophy representing the century-old rivalry between Bear River and Box Elder has typically gone to the home team in recent years, but the Bees were determined to change that this time around.
Box Elder used a strong rushing attack paired with stout run defense to stymie the Bears in Garland on Friday, emerging with a 29-13 victory in the 102nd edition of the annual grudge match.
The first quarter ended with Box Elder up 8-0 after a short touchdown run punctuated with a two-point conversion. Bear River responded with a defensive touchdown on a 4-yard fumble return by Xander Lish, but still trailed 8-6 after a failed two-point attempt of their own.
That’s as close as the Bears would get. Box Elder scored again on a 6-yard pass to go into the locker room up 15-6, and after a scoreless third quarter, the Bees got two more rushing touchdowns. Owen Olsen’s 33-yard touchdown grab pulled the Bears to within 29-13, but time ran out and the Bees left Garland with the bragging rights for a second consecutive year after successfully defending their home turf in last season’s matchup.
Bear River quarterback Ryker Jeppsen finished with 138 yards through the air, connecting on 13 of 23 pass attempts with one touchdown and an interception. Olsen led the Bears in receiving with five grabs for 74 yards. Tyson Bragger led the defense with 12 tackles. Talon Marble had eight tackles and an interception.
The Bears outgained the Bees through the air, but the big discrepancy of the game was in rushing, with Box Elder piling up 243 yards on the ground while holding the hosts to a negative rushing total. Bear River featured back Tydon Jones managed just 14 yards on 12 carries.
With the loss, Bear River fell to 1-3 on the season as they head into the Region 11 schedule, which they will begin at home against Green Canyon this Friday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. in Garland. The Wolves will be hungry for their first win after starting 0-4, including a loss last week to Morgan, which beat Bear River in the season opener.