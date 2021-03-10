As some of you may know, I had my third baby girl, Nora, in August. With a new baby comes a new weight loss plan.
I gain 50 pounds every time I have a baby. It’s like clockwork — 50 pounds, every single time.
I was a little worried this time around because I’ve been told that the more babies you have, the longer and harder it is to get the weight “off.” Oddly enough, I love to lose weight. I know it sounds crazy, but it’s exciting for me. I love that you can tweak a few things (calorie intake, exercise regimen, etc.) and you can get results, and if the results stop, then you tweak a few more things until it changes. Again, I know I’m crazy, but it’s fun for me.
So far, I’ve lost all but 10 stubborn pounds. I’ve spent nights running with my kids in strollers, avoiding heaping bowls of ice cream, joining weight loss challenges, but alas, I have had those 10 pounds still hanging on for two straight months (I blame the Super Bowl snacks). I decided I needed to tweak a few things in my routine if I wanted new results, so I joined the Crossfit gym in town.
Crossfit is a form of high-intensity interval training. It’s hard, and it makes you feel weak in the beginning, but my goodness, it is effective. The coaches at this gym are so welcoming and helpful. I’ve already learned so much from being there. I mean, who knew you were supposed to grip the bar a certain way when you do a pull-up? Seriously.
I enjoy exercise. I’ve run dozens of full and half-marathons over the last decade, I’ve competed in a powerlifting competition, I’ve exercised consistently for as long as I can remember, and yet, I leave almost every class learning something new.
I know what you’re wondering: “So Kyla, did you lose the last 10 pounds?” The answer is no, not yet. I have gotten much stronger and have improved on a long list of things (box jumps, pull ups, etc.), so I’m sure the last 10 pounds will be gone soon. I don’t have a deadline I’m up against; however, I do have a closet full of clothes ready to be worn when I fit into them again – and I will, soon.