We are trying to help ease the financial burdens of the Carrie (Harley) Newman family as they try to move forward and get back on their feet after the sudden loss of their husband and daddy.
A benefit featuring a spaghetti dinner and auction will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds (320 N. 1000 W.). Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com, Kent’s Market in Tremonton, the Thatcher, Idaho Post Office and from Gina Talbot in Preston, Idaho.
Dinner/auction tickets are $15 and will be available until Oct. 9. Auction-only tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the door through Oct. 12.
Auction donations are being accepted. In Tremonton, call Wanda Coombs at (435) 230-2831 to donate items. In Thatcher, Idaho, call Lindsey Fox at (208) 251-4278 or Rachel Hamilton at (208) 339-4894. In Preston, Idaho, call Gina Talbot at (208) 851-0542.
Questions or to donate call: Wanda Coombs (435) 230-2831