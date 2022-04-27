A new star is emerging for the Bear River girls golf team, and she is just getting started.
Freshman Tylee Bennett has finished in the top two in each of the last three Region 11 tournaments after taking fourth on the Bears’ home course at Skyway in Tremonton on March 21.
On a windy and rainy afternoon Monday, April 11 that even had a little snow mixed in, the Bears braved the tough conditions and battled to a fourth-place team finish, led by Tylee Bennett, who shot 90 to tie for second place. Bennett was one of just eight players in the entire field to stay in double digits, finishing a single stroke behind Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto.
Bennett continued to shine in two tournaments last week. Playing in much better weather on April 18 at Birch Creek in Smithfield, she shot 84 — good enough for a three-way tie for first place with Fujimoto and Mountain Crest’s Taya Sickler.
Ridgeline won that tournament in the team standings, edging the Mustangs 357 to 358. Host Green Canyon took third at 372, followed by Bear River (387), Sky View (394) and Logan (424).
Last Thursday brought more good weather for a tournament at Logan River Golf Course. Fujimoto shot 84 and took medalist honors yet again, but right behind was Bennett, who shot 89 for a second-place tie with Sky View’s Maysen McKay.
Angie Delgado, who has become a regular in the top 12 this season, had the Bears’ second-best score at 99, good enough for a 12th-place tie.
Ridgeline took team honors again at 368, followed by Mountain Crest (388), Green Canyon (398), Logan (399), Sky View (400) and Bear River (401).
Ridgeline and Mountain Crest have emerged as the top two contenders for this year’s region crown, but the Bears remain solidly in the mix for third.
This week, the girls were at Birch Creek again for a tournament hosted by Sky View, followed by another showdown at Logan River that was postponed from earlier in the season due to weather.