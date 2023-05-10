...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Thursday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet, or near 750
CFS.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will fall to near 6.5 feet (near 710
CFS) Wednesday afternoon. The river will then rise back above
action stage late Wednesday evening, peaking at 6.9 feet (880
CFS) Thursday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Bear River’s Tylee Bennett took third place individually in the final Region 11 standings this season.
After a couple of whirlwind weeks spent playing catch-up for tournaments delayed by late-winter weather, the Bear River girls golf team is finally set for the season finale.
Logan River Golf Course will be the venue for this year’s 4A championships, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast calls for mostly good conditions, with the exception of possible rain and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.
The Barn Golf Club in Pleasant View was the site of action Monday for the golfers. Green Canyon inched ahead of Ridgeline in the two-team race for first. The Wolves once again got solid play from a number of girls and beat the Riverhawks by eight strokes, 339 to 347.
Sky View edged Mountain Crest for third, 370 to 371. Rounding out the field were Bear River (378) and Logan (407).
Bear River’s Tylee Bennett went toe-to-toe with Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto, who has been dominant in region play all season long. Bennett and Fujimoto both carded 3-over-par rounds of 75 to tie for first as they turned in the best scores of the region season.
Abbi Nesson (99) recorded the Bears’ second-best score of the day, while Maci Roberts and Jessa Theurer both shot 102 to round out the team score.
The regular season wrapped up on Thursday at the Logan Golf & Country Club under less than ideal weather conditions. Green Canyon went into the final tournament with a one-point lead and went on to claim the Region 11 team title with five golfers finishing among the top 12 individually.
The Wolves turned in a 354, bettering defending region champion Ridgeline by 24 strokes and earning the first outright region title for the Wolves in girls golf. Mountain Crest finished third in Thursday’s action with a 384, while Sky View was fourth at 393. Rounding out the field were Bear River (420) and Logan (438).
Bennett led the Bears with a 92 to take sixth individually on Thursday, followed by Nesson (105), Destiny Thompson (111) and Rubee Ramsdell (112).
For the season, the Bobcats were third with 27 points, edging the Mustangs, who had 25. The Bears were fifth at 20, followed by the Grizzlies (8).
Individually for the season, Fujimoto was the medalist with 93.5 points. Green Canyon’s Avery Parker, the medalist on Thursday with a 77, finished the season in second place with 85.5 points. Bennett was right behind them in third with 72.5 points for the year.
The top 12 girls for the season were honored and presented a medal from their respective coaches.
In addition to Bennett, the Bears will be represented at state this week by Roberts, Nesson, Theurer, Ramsdell and Thompson.
