After a long break following their home tournament, the Bear River girls golf team was back in action last week in a Region 11 showdown at Logan Golf & Country Club.
On a windy and rainy afternoon Monday, April 11 that even had a little snow mixed in, the girls braved the tough conditions and battled to a fourth-place team finish, led by Tylee Bennett, who shot 90 to tie for second place.
The difficult conditions made for higher-than-usual scores, and Bennett was one of just eight players in the entire field to stay in double digits. She finished a single stroke behind Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto, who took individual medalist honors with an 89.
Also making the top 12 for the Bears was Angie Delgado, who tied for 12th with a 102. The top 12 finishers earn points individually for all-region accolades at the end of the season.
In the team standings, which represent the combined total of the four best finishers from each school, tournament host Ridgeline took first with a score of 370, followed by Mountain Crest (393), Sky View (417), Bear River (422), Green Canyon (424) and Logan (455).
Another region tournament scheduled for last Thursday at Logan River Golf Course was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for April 28.
The girls are scheduled to play twice this week, starting with Sky View’s home tournament Monday at Birch Creek and finishing Thursday at Logan River, with Mountain Crest hosting.