The Box Elder County Fair, a time-honored local tradition and unofficial end-of-summer celebration for the past 98 years, gets into full swing this week with all the live entertainment, food, rides and games, vendors and livestock sales that draw crowds from across the state and region.
The 2022 fair was another one for the record books, as attendance rebounded after taking a hit from COVID-19 and livestock sales hit an all-time high. An estimated 70,000 people attended last year’s weeklong extravaganza, and the Junior Livestock Auction brought in a record-high $2.2 million — a more than tenfold increase in the last 30 years.
Organizers believe this year’s turnout could be even more impressive. Despite its growth over the years and high inflation, Rhodes said the fair still maintains that small-town charm and affordability that keep people coming back.
“Our little fair is not just a three-day fair anymore,” she said. “It’s a good family place that doesn’t cost a lot of money to have a vacation, and actually it’s a place where a lot of families have their vacations.”
Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren, who has worked with the livestock auction for three decades, said the impact of the fair reaches well beyond the fairgrounds.
“(The fair) is a wonderful thing, but one thing maybe we don’t always think about is the impact on the community,” he said. “The businesses surrounding the fairgrounds benefit immensely from all of this.”
County Commissioner Stan Summers said that economic boost extends throughout the county, with Brigham City hotels filling up and restaurants as far away as Maddox seeing extra business during the week.
The fair, accompanied by this year’s theme of “The Best Place to Be in 2023,” officially started on Aug. 11 with the annual 4-H dog show. Now that fair week is here, things are ratcheting up every day, with a grand finale slated for Saturday.
The concert that typically kicks things off a few days before fair week officially begins was noticeably absent this year, but there will still be plenty of live music and other entertainment on the bandstand once again.
The Golden Spike Rodeo also returns to the delight of rodeo enthusiasts, with nightly performances scheduled for Wednesday night through Saturday night.
Each day this week, events at the fairgrounds begin as early as 6:30 a.m. and run until the grounds close at 11 p.m. each night.
