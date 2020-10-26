Beverly Rohde-Smith
Beverly Jean Rohde-Smith was born December 2, 1929 in Tremonton, Utah to Henry Christian Rohde and Mayme Francis Fredrickson. She is the fourth child of five. She grew up in Tremonton, graduating from Bear River High School and Seminary.
Bev had been a buyer for ZCMI; then, later buying children’s clothing and selling them directly to stores with many visits to New York. Eventually, she started working for Kohls, becoming shoe manager. She has resided in Salt Lake City Utah, Fort Collins and Denver, Colorado, and her last seven years of her life in Soda Springs, Idaho with her only living sibling, June Mason.
Bev loved music and was the choir director in many wards. She also enjoyed ballroom-style dancing and taught it as well in SLC and Colorado. In her younger years she enjoyed waterskiing, snow skiing, and golfing. Bev loved working in the temple. She enjoyed 22 years between the Denver, Logan and Star Valley Temples. Bev always had a big smile and a hug for everyone, and loved chocolate.
Bev had the opportunity for many loves in her life. She met her true love, Joseph Glen Smith of Fort Collins later in her life, and they were married for time and eternity.
On October 15, 2020 she joined her husband Joe, Mother, Father, and siblings Keith, Ray and Lois.
A funeral was held on Friday, October 23 at 11 a.m. in Soda Springs, Idaho, 361 S. 3rd E. Chapel. The graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Tremonton.
The family suggests donations may be made to the Sims Funeral Home to help with final expenses.
