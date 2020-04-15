Isn’t it interesting that this date that has been so infamous and in everyone’s mind for so long, and is now just like any other day. We used to think about the date from January on, if not longer and the closer it got, some of us got more and more nervous!
It seems like so many things have changed this year with the coronavirus. Really makes one sit up and take notice in so many different ways maybe remembering what is really important in life.
Another baby girl was born in Portage. To be fair, there have been some darling baby boys also. This baby girl was born to Aaron and Alex Grunvig on April 9. Her name is Lucy Renee Grunvig. She was born just after 11 a.m. and weighed in at 7 lbs 2 oz. and 18.5 inch long. Congratulations to mom, dad, grandparents and family.
The Portage Fire Department is always accepting applications for anyone that is interested in serving and helping the community. Ed Rogers is one of the newest members of the department and will have to wait for full training when the pandemic scare is finished. He said he mentioned to Robert Barrow, fire chief, that he was interested at a council meeting, and he was immediately invited to come to the meetings for training on Thursday nights and was accepted with opened arms. Ed said he was told it was mostly on-the-job training and could receive more at DWR of course to become an EMT. Ed was able to direct traffic at one accident on the freeway and the whole department was there in the pouring rain ready to help in any way possible. So if you have the time, please sign up and help.
I have some sad news to share with you all. Our little dog Bailey passed away this last Monday. I didn’t sit down and cry my eyes out, but the void he left is almost palpable. Yes, I did shed some tears, but he had been sick for quite some time. He was about 13 years old and that is pretty old in human years. Of course, as I get closer and closer to those years, they seem younger and younger.
We had Bailey for about three years. Our daughter begged us to bring him home with us when we were about to leave Arizona while on vacation. He was in a kennel about 12 hours a day, let out to go potty, and then back in the kennel at night. She was working and taking care of two boys, so not much time. Of course, we brought him and he had a blast on the way home. We had his kennel in the back seat, a small one, and he loved getting out and seeing new scenery and just being with us.
It was so interesting during the first year he had never seen grass and touched it so carefully to test what it really was and how it felt. He did the same with snow, and before long he was jumping through the snow that was almost taller than he was. We have so many great memories of him and all the love, laughter and smiles he brought to our home.
It was interesting that our two big dogs, especially our border collie, Cooper, has really been missing him. As Bailey got sicker, Cooper became more protective. They always acted like big brother, little brother even though Bailey was so much older. Like I said, the void is real and we all miss him so much. I really feel like we will see him again someday.
Five chickens were killed on the Munns’ property Friday last. This is a quote from Katherine: “I don’t know what killed our chickens, but all five are gone and we found their feathers all over the yard. I let my chickens roam the yard during the day and I ran to town for a couple hours and just got home. So if you let your chickens roam, you better keep them locked up. I have never had a problem in three years and if your dog came home with blood on its face, well now you know why.”
Gary and Geraldine Roderick are back home! Welcome home even if we are not as warm as Arizona.