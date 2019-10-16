Cathy Newman had no idea going into the Post Consumer Brands’ anniversary celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 8, that the Tremonton Food Pantry would be the one celebrating. Newman, the pantry’s director, works directly with the public accessing their needs and doing everything she can to make sure nobody goes hungry in her community. Post Consumer Brands just made that effort a little bit easier.
Starting out the celebration was Plant Manager Mark Suchan, who welcomed representatives from Post’s corporate office but also local dignitaries, employees and members of the public.
“Our history dates us back to feeding people and really trying to meet the needs of everybody in our community,” Suchan said.
Post Consumer Brands first presented a check to the Utah Food Bank for $15,000 then a whopping $10,000 to Tremonton City’s food pantry. Newman, who had no idea the company was donating such a large amount to the food pantry, was in shock.
“I had no idea this was happening,” Newman said. She gratefully accepted the check while posing for pictures with company representatives.
“It’s not lost on to us on how high performing this plant is,” said Tonya Brake from the company’s corporate office.
“As an organization we believe that one of the most special ways to honor the legacy of the two men that started these organizations is to give back to the communities in which we all work,” added Brake.
“It’s fun to give back to the community,” added Suchan.
Throughout the next year Post Consumer Brands will be celebrating two important milestones, the 100-year anniversary of the Malt-O-Meal brand and 125-year anniversary of Post. The founder of Malt-O-Meal, John Campbell, and the founder of Post, C.W. Post, never met but both men shared a similar foundation of giving back by donating to and supporting efforts to fight hunger in local communities. That effort includes donating more than 20 million bowls of cereal in 2018, a tradition later generations of Post Consumer Brands employees have continued.
“It’s a great history of giving,” added Mike Midby, also from the company’s corporate office. “We’ll be continuing to give back to communities.”
Celebrations will continue in nine other locations throughout the United States.
The company’s Tremonton location has been a staple in the community since 2003. For the past nine years Post Consumer Brands in Tremonton has generously given back to the community by supporting the United Way of Northern Utah’s annual cereal sale, among other ventures to curb hunger in Box Elder County.
Post Consumer Brands employs over 200 people at their Tremonton location while producing more than 122 million pounds of cereal every year. Giving back to the community by fighting hunger isn’t their only way to give back. The Tremonton location also keeps their employees healthy and safe. In 2014 the Tremonton plant won the Occupational Safety and Health Administrators’ prestigious Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program certification.
The two companies merged into one company, Post Consumer Brands, in 2015 and is currently the third largest cereal company in the United States.
“Today’s donation is in line with our company’s mission statement, ‘Make Better Happen,’” Suchan added.