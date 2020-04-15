Tyson Rudd started his career in the mining industry working for an equipment manufacturer, traveling around the country fixing machinery and becoming familiar with different types of mining operations.
During his travels and work, he started to notice niches that weren’t being filled by some of the larger companies in the industry, and it was those observations that planted the seed for Rudd Fabrication Inc.
Rudd, a native of Fielding, was looking for a way to put his knowledge, expertise and connections in mining and construction to work locally. He founded Rudd Fabrication in 2012, and today the company has some 20 employees, all local people, working out of a large shop in Deweyville. They serve customers in Utah and surrounding states in the mining and construction industries, providing maintenance on large equipment as needed, as well as fabricating new pieces built to customers’ precise specifications.
“We do a little bit of everything,” Rudd said. “It’s good to be diversified in this day and age.”
While the Bear River Valley isn’t known for mining, it is centrally located among areas that are.
Rudd Fabrication works as a subcontractor for major equipment manufacturers operating at copper mines in Arizona, gold mines in Nevada, molybdenum mines in Colorado and coal mines in Wyoming, among others. Closer to home, it does work for Rio Tinto Kennecott’s large open-pit copper mine southwest of Salt Lake City, as well as for construction firms that operate their own gravel pits and asphalt plants.
Depending on the scope of a particular job, sometimes companies send their equipment to Rudd’s shop to be worked on, while other times Rudd will send employees to work on-site at mines in other states.
Tyson Rudd said location is an important factor when the major manufacturers are deciding which companies they want to contract with, and that has been a big advantage for his company because of its central location among mining interests in the Intermountain West.
“Logistics is a big deal,” he said. “Shipping out of this area is really nice with I-80 and I-15 right here. That’s a pretty big deal for these companies how they’re gonna get 20-foot square pieces of equipment down the road.”
Another big selling point, he said, is the quality of the workforce in Box Elder County. Nearly all of Rudd’s employees have been with the company since the beginning.
“The work ethic in our area is top-notch and second to none,” he said. “I don’t worry much when I hire guys from this area, and our turnover rate is pretty much nothing.”
Those factors, along with the specific capabilities Rudd has at the shop in Deweyville, helped the company recently secure its biggest fabrication job to date: a massive drag-line bucket for a company operating at a large coal mine in eastern Wyoming. Rudd beat out about a half-dozen other contractors from around the world to win the job.
Over the last three months, Rudd has been building the 45-ton steel bucket, which it put together using pieces shipped in from far-flung locales in Italy, China, Canada and others. Last week, the bucket was placed by a crane on a large flatbed trailer and sent away to be put to work at the mine, where it will be attached by a cable to a large boom and cast out to scoop up 90 cubic yards of coal at a time.
The bucket’s distinction as Rudd’s biggest project ever won’t last long, as the company is under contract to build a 120-cubic-yard bucket for the same customer in the near future.
While it remains to be seen what impact the global coronavirus situation might have on his business, Rudd said things are looking good right now. The company currently has a six-month backlog of work, and is always providing bids and quotes on new projects.
“As long as the mines are digging dirt and construction companies are crushing rock, we’re in a pretty healthy position,” he said. “We’re excited to bring a little bit of the mining world to northern Utah.”