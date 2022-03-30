The IFA name and brand are synonymous with agriculture in Utah, so it’s fitting that the cooperative association has moved into one of Tremonton’s largest retail spaces.
Seeing an opportunity to expand in town, IFA last year finalized a deal to purchase the 25,000-square foot building at 440 W. Main St., in the Tremont Center. The building formerly housed a ShopKo Hometown store, but had sat vacant since ShopKo left town three years ago.
IFA Country Stores has been open in its new location since Jan. 5, but management decided to wait until spring to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony, which happened last Thursday. Association executives and employees joined with Tremonton City officials and other dignitaries to officially welcome the new store.
By all accounts, the move has been a smashing success so far, Store Manager Jeni Aiken said.
“It’s been fantastic,” Aiken said. “Customers are excited, business has been good, traffic has been up. In fact, my district manager said ‘I keep waiting for somebody to find something we didn’t do right, or complain.’”
By moving from its longtime location at 340 S. 200 West, IFA has roughly doubled its retail space in Tremonton. Aiken said that while the larger space doesn’t necessarily mean expansion into new types of products, it does mean a much greater selection of the products it was already offering.
“We just have more choices,” she said.
IFA has also doubled the size of its staff in town to keep up with the growth, she added.
The pet care, clothing, footwear and other departments have all increased their inventory and selection at least twofold. Two full-size brooders bustle with newly hatched chicks next to roomy cages holding rabbits for sale. A long row of birdseed products beckons bird enthusiasts. It’s a true department-store atmosphere geared toward country living.
The move extends IFA’s long history in Tremonton and Box Elder County.
Organized in 1923 as the Utah Poultry Producers Cooperative Association in the central Utah town of Gunnison, the association started as as a marketing cooperative for surplus eggs in the region.
It soon opened locations all along the Wasatch Front including Brigham City, and in 1928 built its first facility in Tremonton.
Over the years it expanded into other products including grains and other crops, animal feed, fertilizer, irrigation products, and all the retail offerings that IFA Country Stores carry today.
The former IFA building on 200 West was built in 1972, and in addition to the retail store became one of several bulk fertilizer blending operations, with a large storage bin behind the store that was conveniently located to receive shipments by rail.
The 1970s were a period of rapid growth for IFA, and that growth eventually resulted in a second local facility, a fertilizer and agronomy service center in Garland.
Today, IFA has a myriad of operations throughout the Intermountain West, but Utah remains the nerve center, with association headquarters located in the heart of Salt Lake City.
Two of the association’s top executives, President and CEO Layne Anderson and Vice President of Marketing and Operations Doug Howell, were on hand for last week’s ribbon cutting and said they couldn’t be happier with how the process of moving to the new location played out, working with city officials to help boost the downtown redevelopment area.
“I’ve done a lot of these stores, and Tremonton has been the very best to work with,” Howell said. “Tremonton City has been our partner from the very first day we went to talk to them about it.”
Anderson said the association’s near century-long presence in town has resulted in a good working relationship with the city.
“We’ve been part of the community for a long time and they recognized that,” he said. “There’s a trust, and it’s been good.”
It might seem counterintuitive to expand during an age when brick-and-mortar retail establishments have been struggling as a whole, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Anderson said IFA Country Stores have been able to thrive by sticking to time-tested principles of customer service.
“We’re kind of basic,” he said. “We try to represent the same values that make people want to move here.”
The types of products the stores offer have also been a big factor in their success, Howell said.
“COVID made a lot of people stay home and they got into gardening, beekeeping, backyard animal husbandry, those types of things,” he said. “That was all very good for us.”
A prime example of that serendipity was when the pandemic started and people were lining up outside the door to buy chicks to raise in their backyards faster than the store could stock them.
Aiken, who started working at the previous location almost five years ago, said the move has gone about as well as anyone could have imagined as she hustles around the store, cheerily greeting customers and coordinating with fellow employees.
“It’s been fun to be a part of,” she said.