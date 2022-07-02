The Republican voters of Box Elder County have spoken, choosing two new faces to represent them in the November election for seats on the county’s executive board while sticking with a familiar one to continue leading its law enforcement agency.
Following Tuesday’s primary election in which more than half of the county’s registered Republican voters turned in ballots, Boyd Bingham and Lee Perry emerged victorious as they vie for seats on the Box Elder County Board of Commissioners, while Sheriff Kevin Potter successfully defended his position.
In the closest of the three races, Bingham, the mayor of Honeyville, earned 51.8% of the vote to defeat former Brigham City Mayor Tyler Vincent. Bingham came up one vote shy of earning the GOP nomination outright at the Box Elder County Republican nominating convention in March, forcing the primary contest.
County Clerk Marla Young said there were as many as 300 ballots still to be tallied after the most recent release of results last week, but by then Bingham’s lead had grown large enough to put the count out of reach. He now moves on to face Democrat Amber Hardy in the Nov. 8 general election.
Perry’s victory was more decisive, as the former Utah State lawmaker and highway patrolman garnered more than 57% of the vote over Curtis Marble, a farmer and lifelong county resident from West Corinne who was seeking elected office for the first time.
Perry edged Marble by a single vote at the county convention, but earned a more comfortable margin of support from the general electorate. He is currently running unopposed in November’s general election, although write-in candidates can still enter the race through Sept. 6.
In a post on his Facebook campaign page, Perry thanked voters and wrote that he received a congratulatory call from Marble the morning after the election.
“I thanked him for the call and for a good race,” he wrote. “We are looking forward to the general election in November.”
Regardless of the results, the county board was set to have a different look at the start of 2023 after commissioners Jeff Scott and Jeff Hadfield announced they wouldn’t be running again. The winners on Nov. 8 will join Stan Summers, who is in the middle of his third term.
The race for county sheriff was also a close one, as the incumbent Potter received 52.7% of votes in that contest to fend off a challenge from Jason Jensen. Potter has held the position since he was appointed in early 2015 following the untimely death of then-sheriff Lynn Yeates, then was retained by voters in the 2018 election.
In the two congressional races on the Box Elder ballot, voters overwhelmingly favored incumbent U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, who defeated GOP challengers Becky Edwards and Ally Isom. They also strongly backed incumbent U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, who successfully fended off Tina Cannon and Andrew Badger to earn the party’s nomination.
In other county-level races, Stephen Hadfield is running unopposed in a reelection bid for Box Elder County Attorney. Also running unopposed are County Clerk Marla Young, and Box Elder School District Board of Education members Julie Taylor and Karen Cronin.
Two incumbent school board members are defending their seats this year. Wade Hyde faces a challenge from Amber Hayden, of Elwood, in District 3; and Clyde Wohlgemuth is being challenged by Danielle Wright, of Brigham City, in District 6.
Last week’s turnout was unusually high for a primary. More than half of the nearly 20,000 registered Republican voters in the county cast ballots in the primary, compared with 35% in 2018 and less than 18% in 2014.
While the Republican primary doesn’t officially decide who will occupy the county offices, it has served as the de facto general election for more than a quarter century. A Democrat hasn’t won election to a Box Elder County office since 1995, when Jay Hardy ran on the Democratic ticket. Hardy would go on to win a second stint on the commission in 2007 after switching to the Republican ticket.