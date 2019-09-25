Gabrielle Mitchell had a wonderful birthday party with all her friends at the gymnastics studio where she has lessons. The kids all had fun burning off lots of energy. When it came time to open her presents she said all of them, and any money also, would be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. Cupcakes decorated on the unicorn then were served as the treat for everyone.
Steven and Ashley took Gabi and Madalynn to the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City to deliver the gifts. Then the children from Primary Children’s Hospital and their families watched the movie “Wreck It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet” together with the Mitchell family. Steven and Ashley Mitchell provided popcorn, candy, and root beer on the theme from the movie.
On the very day of Gabi’s birthday, Grandpa Jim picked her up at school with a handful of helium-filled balloons. Then Grandpa Jim and Grandma Starr took Gabi and Madi to a place with giant inflatable slides and bounce houses. When the girls were worn down a bit (not to mention Jim and Starr) pizza was taken home to eat. The day was rounded off with a delicious strawberry pie made by Starr. Gabi doesn’t like cake as well as Grandma’s pie. Some Farr’s ice cream was served with it.
Madalynn Mitchell is singing some new songs. One can recognize almost all of the words she sings. She is also getting good at making sentences and asking questions.
Starr and her brother Patrick spent parts of several days splitting the wood he and the Mitchells brought home from the mountains. It will be used for winter warmth by both families.
Joycle Poulsen celebrated her ninety-third birthday with her whole family at Maddox Ranch House last Wednesday. She is doing great.
Orson Poulsen reports his quilting cottage has its roof completely shingled now. He is thankful for his good helpers. The siding now needs painting. All the windows and the door are attached. The electricity still needs to be done.
The last thing in the Poulsens’ garden is also the prettiest. It is called Indian corn and has kernels of many different colors on each cob. Orson reserved a cob from last year to plant this year, after he had shucked the kernels off of it. Some of the corn isn’t quite mature yet, but will be soon. Then the garden will be done for the year.
Jeanette and her friend Judy Jensen did some shopping in Logan for a day. While they were there they visited Judy’s husband, Gene.
The Utah State Bookmobile stopped at the Wheatley home last week. Laura and Kate were the only ones to attend. They picked out books for all the others. “A little quieter with just one helping me,” Laura says.
The Wheatleys’ peach tree is finally producing ripe fruit. It is a little smaller but very tasty. Already it is being canned as fast as possible.
All of Zane’s family gathered at his mother and father’s home to celebrate his mother Janie’s birthday. Dinner was served along with cake and ice cream. It was a great party.
Boyd Udy says it is almost incredible that son Tyrell and daughter-in-law’s little Boyd William is now seven months old. He is beginning to crawl and can say “Da-Da.” So all is well!
Boyd was up in the Monte Cristo area of the mountains recently helping neighbors with their cattle. Jessica and Kynzee rode with them on one occasion. Some of the cattle needed doctoring.
Winnie Richman received great good news last Monday after a short wait. The doctor who read her third mammogram said she would not need to keep coming every six months. She would only need to come every year now. She is very glad she kept on having her yearly check-ups. She was told where she was sixty-five she needn’t get them anymore. She did anyway and that’s how she discovered the cancerous growth. Do get your mammograms. You never know…
Tuesday, Winnie drove to Salt Lake City to see yet another doctor about her back pain. He was thorough and asked a lot of questions. Whether he will operate or not is still up in the air.
Winnie is grateful to Jim Mitchell for coming to help Winnie feed her cows early Thursday morning. They heard the tractor and came running. The horses came after all the hay had been set out.
Friday the 13th Winnie stayed home not being willing to tempt fate!
Saturday, son and grandson Lyle and Brantzen Richman and friends Tony Gonzales and family came and fed the cows, horses, bulls, and calves hay.
Sunday was truly a day of rest. Winnie enjoys driving, so the ride in lovely weather to church and back is nice. Choir practice was wonderful … until we were informed the choir was in charge of this year’s Christmas program. Any ideas? Winnie came home for a good, long nap before chores. The days are getting shorter. Time to start the long evening projects.