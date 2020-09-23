Joycle Poulsen had a birthday party at Peterson Park on Saturday. She and her whole family had a good time. She is almost blind due to macular degeneration, but she can hear good. She enjoys talking with her friends. She has a friend who comes to read to her during the week.
Orson says his garden is almost finished. The Indian corn wasn’t successful after all. Orson says the tiny little squash didn’t make it. The vine shriveled up, then the squash got soft. He will try some different techniques with the ground next year. He was pretty discouraged with gardening this year.
He and Jeannette toured their pasture, fixing fences where needed. They will put their animals in it for a while.
Jeannette and several friends met with Marie Roche at her home last week. They all had fun and learned some things, too.
Laura Wheatley and her family celebrated Kate’s first day in kindergarten. She enjoyed it so much, even though it was only for half days. She was there only for two days this week, but is eager to go back.
Zane Wheatley reports his trucking business is doing good.
Laura picked a bunch of tomatoes with her sister Stacy at a garden belonging to one of Stacy’s friends. They will can them on the weekend. The older girls will be encouraged to help.
Boyd Udy and his friends are done with the fencing. They have hung all the gates, too. “I’m happy,” Boyd says. He is just “fiddling” around with his horses and enjoying it. However, he says, “the mosquitoes are BAD!”
He is getting the buildings around the ranch cleaned up and ready for the fall parties to take place there. Otherwise, he is just getting ready for winter.
Last week was Gabriella Mitchell’s birthday. Grandpa Jim picked her up after school as a surprise. Then, they had a family birthday dinner. They let Gabi plan the menu of a good pizza and ice cream cake at home with all the family present. Then on the weekend, Ashley took her and a few girlfriends to have pedicures. That was fun, too.
Jim reports his favorite little tree, the bing cherry, died. All the other young trees are doing real well. He and Starr will get another bing cherry tree next year. Starr says “that’s OK, but we will have lost the first year’s growth.”
Winnie Richman loves tomatoes and cottage cheese for dinner. Jim and Starr Mitchell have been supplying her with several different kinds of small tomatoes. They are delicious. Jim also helped feed Winnie’s cows, calves and horses. Winnie drives the tractor, and Jim cuts and gathers the baling twine holding the bales together. It works real good, and only the tractor works hard. Winnie is very grateful for the help.
Winnie went to town several times during the week. She didn’t really have to, but was rather restless and at loose ends, so she hopped in her car and went to town. She was relaxed when she got home.
After having an LOF on her car, Winnie came home to get ready to have Keith and Judy Bitton call on her. They had a good time talking and looking at the pasture on her Little Mountain piece.
Thursday, Winnie went for her annual mammogram at the Brigham hospital. All is well again. Yes!
Sunday, son Lyle came out and fed the cows on the mountain pasture and the newly weaned calves in the corral. He did good, but had other things to do, so he didn’t stay to chat.
The rest of Winnie’s day included home church, chores and an easy evening of reading.