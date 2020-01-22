SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop has announced he won’t run for Utah governor.
He told the Deseret News that he is “too old” at 68 to run for another office, and he doesn’t need to be governor to “validate my feeling of self worth.”
Bishop instead endorsed former Utah GOP Chairman Thomas Wright, one of several Republicans vying for the job in a crowded field that also includes former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.
Republican Gov. Gary Herbert is not running for reelection.
Wright fit the bill of a candidate who is “very strong in coming up with creative, pragmatic solutions that had to be based on conservative, constitutional principles,” Bishop said.
Bishop pledged not to run for a ninth term in northern Utah’s 1st Congressional District because he wouldn’t have been able to continue as chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee beyond 2020 under congressional term limits.
Meanwhile, Bishop was joined last week by Representatives Stewart, Curtis, and McAdams in introducing H.Res. 804, a bill recognizing the leading role of Utahns in the fight for women’s suffrage and celebrating the sesquicentennial of the first votes by women under the equal suffrage law in 1870.
Upon introduction, Representative Bishop said the following:
“Utah has always been a leader in the effort to provide women the right to vote. While Utah was the second territory/state to legally allow women suffrage, it was the first in the nation to have a woman cast a legal ballot, cast by Seraph Young and roughly 25 other women in Salt Lake City on February 14, 1870. In ironic injustice, it was the federal government that repealed that right in Utah, but one of the first things Utah did upon statehood was guarantee women’s suffrage and the right to hold office in the state constitution. The first woman elected to a legislative body was in Utah. This resolution recognizes that proud history.”
Senator Romney and Senator Lee introduced companion legislation in the Senate.