From left to right, Utah Republican Congressmen Chris Stewart, John Curtis, Burgess Owens speak during an election night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens won reelection to a second term on Tuesday, solidifying the Republican Party’s grip on Utah’s delegation to Washington as it vies for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican Reps. Blake Moore, Chris Stewart and John Curtis also won and will return for another two years. It will be Stewart’s sixth term in office.


