Thanksgiving should, in my opinion, be a reflective time in which we take time to think about what is good in our lives. Looking around our country, no matter where we live, we may over look the good that we can and should be enjoying and be thankful for.
Wednesday night last week as I was just nodding off to sleep our town siren went off. If you live in Portage I am sure you know of what I speak. It sounds like the air-raid sirens that would go off during World War II to announce there was an emergency or bombers coming into the area. Plymouth, Fielding and Garland also have this kind of alarm system.
Our alarm is positioned at the fire station, which is basically located in the center of town. It stands on a pole about 30 feet tall and has a large siren on top. The Portage alarm is an emergency notification that there may be an accident on I-15, someone has called 911 within the town, or possibly a fire that our department needs to respond to.
The EMS, Nic and Cyndy Tree, receive a call and know that there is an emergency just before the siren goes off.
“You can almost feel when you are going to get a call,” Cyndy told me. Could be the time of year, how the weather is looking, or just a “gut feeling.” When she gets this feeling, she prepares for any emergency before they go to bed. When the call comes, it is much faster to get out the door and head to fire station to quiet the siren.
It was interesting as I lay in bed listening to the siren what kind of feelings it caused. Some were anxiety, fear, worry and also gratitude that we have trained EMS people that will respond to any emergency.
Portage has had the siren system for at least 40 years. Most certified responders have radios that receive notifications.
“The siren,” Cyndy says, “helps responders know of callouts if you happen to be outside in yards or fields.”
Responders who are in town and available respond as fast as they are able. There is a 911 app on their phones that gives a heads-up. On fires they have two tender trucks to respond.
“When it’s a fire we always like Mike John and Val Gibbs to show up because they drive the tenders and are experts,” Cyndy says.
For other emergencies such as medical or rescues they have the “squad,” which is an older ambulance that carries equipment for medical and other emergencies but cannot transport people.
Robert Barrow is our fire chief and Nic Tree is the assistant chief. Our emergency department always needs volunteers. Please, if you are interested, contact the fire chief.
As a person who has been on the receiving end of this kind of care and treatment, I appreciate all they do. The caring and kindness and knowledge shown is fantastic. Other citizens have said the same. Whether it is a death or illness or injury, the kindness is overwhelming. Saying thank you is really not enough.
Last Saturday was the town’s first snowplow day. Mike John is our driver and he does a great job. He has done it for a few years and really has a system down.
When Grant and I were coming home the other night we saw a beautiful deer cross our road. It was bouncing and moving fast. He bounced right over the fence and was out of sight in a few seconds — another reason to be thankful we live in Portage. Yes, we may have barking dogs and coyotes and other animal noises. This is living rural and we all need to adjust and enjoy it.
HAVE A GREAT THANKSGIVING AND BE GRATEFUL WE LIVE IN PORTAGE, UTAH