A hot topic in the recent school board meeting was the beginning of the discussion concerning the combining of the school student population of Foothill Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School into a new larger, two-story elementary school to be constructed at the “old” Bunderson Elementary School site in Brigham City.
Participants in the public comment portion of the meeting voiced concerns about greater traffic in the neighborhood and the lack of sidewalks for students walking to school. Participants wanted to know the amount of play space available for 900-1,000 students, and how lunch and breaks would be scheduled for the diversified ages of students.
Still other questions to the board included Title I status; special needs students’ education. Would parental involvement be continued versus the parental involvement in a smaller school?
Board members and Superintendent Steve Carlsen took copious notes as each individual voiced concerns and remarked that some of these items would need to be looked into. The board thanked all those who spoke.
Corey Thompson, facilities and maintenance director, said the process of construction of a new facility is long and major. More public hearings will take place over 120 days, and architectural plans and a construction manager must be considered. If the construction of this new school is approved, it will be ready for occupancy in the summer of 2022, he said.
Board members approved the motion to begin the process of finding an architect and construction manager/general contractor with the idea the architect could give ideas for building location on the site, parking, traffic flow, etc. This architect may or may not be the final architect of the complete project, stated Thompson. Bids will be accepted for this preliminary portion of the plan.
The basic current student fee schedule can be seen online at the district website. New legislation is requiring schools to limit these fees. Keith Mecham, district personnel/human resources director, compiled a list of fees for the majority of listed student activities that included those “extra” items students and parents pay for throughout the school year such as new jerseys needed for trips, clubs, socks, trip expenses, etc., and contacting coaches and instructors on how the fee would be spent.
Mecham reported the possible amount each student could amass during the school year was $2,500 if he/she participated in several activities. Board member Nancy Kennedy remarked that if a parent added up all those extra expenses through out the year, the money number was possible. She appreciated the work into the findings and remarked family budgets could be assessed prior to each school year to avoid any surprise expense.
The board will continue discussions on this item in future meetings.
The next meeting of the school board will be Feb. 12, 2020, at the Independent life Skills Center in Brigham City.