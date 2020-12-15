At its monthly meeting last week, the Box Elder School District Board of Education declined to accept the nominations of names submitted by a committee for the new elementary school in east Brigham City.
Extending heartfelt thanks for the work and suggestions from the naming committee, principals, parents and students in the quest, board members, following district policy, will take another course and decide on the name for the school during the next board meeting in January.
The three names suggested by the committee — Peach Valley, Canyon Creek and Snow Elementary — did not resonate with board members, Board Member Nancy Kennedy said, citing a need for more foundation and substance.
Kennedy presented some history of the land where the old Bunderson School stood for years. It was named in gratitude for the many educational efforts of former Superintendent Hervin Bunderson, and his leadership during his tenure as mayor of Brigham City in the 1920s.
Considering this school will be the combining of two different schools, just as the driving of the Golden Spike in Promontory was the combining of East and West in travel, Kennedy suggested the name Golden Spike Elementary School. Board member Wade Hyde remarked the name is unique and will be a reminder of the major accomplishment and history of our area. Other suggestions from board members were Peach Grove and Envision.
Board members will make a final decision during the next board meeting to allow architectural incorporation of the name into the design of the school.
Special recognition was given to the school nurses who have worked diligently during constant COVID testing including Bonnie Young, head school nurse, and her group consisting of Roxann Christensen, Hayley Chournos, Diana Whitaker, Jennifer Green, Katelin Farmer, Karen Watson and Jessica Braegger.
Superintendent Steve Carlsen commented about online learning in the district. He said learning in the elementary level was doing well, but secondary learning was different.
“We are not failing, just not getting it done,” Carlsen said.
Bad habits were learned by students during the soft closure earlier in the year and now students have to work, he said.
Kudos to teachers, said Board Member Julie Taylor. Board President Karen Cronin added thanks to everyone involved — bus drivers, lunch ladies, custodians and others, during this quarantine time.
The dual immersion lottery will take place right after Presidents’ Day, said Keri Greener, assistant superintendent of elementary curriculum. Similar to last year, Garland Elementary School will be the only school offering dual immersion classes in the north end of the district.
The next meeting of the school board will be January 13, 2021, in Brigham City.