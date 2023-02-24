The body of a 19-year-old Davis County man was found early Wednesday morning about a half-mile from where his car had slid off of a road south of Tremonton during a snowstorm.
According to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at milepost 16 on SR 13 in Elwood at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. A 2018 Honda Civic heading south had apparently lost control in snowy and icy conditions and was stuck in a roadside ditch.
The troopers noted that the car had sustained minimal damage; however, no one was present at the scene of the crash upon their arrival, and they were unable to locate the driver in the immediate area.
During the crash investigation, troopers contacted the vehicle’s registered owner and arranged for it to be towed at their request. A family member confirmed that 19-year-old Samuel Slade, of Layton, should have been driving the car.
Troopers coordinated with family members to try to determine where Slade might be. Although they were unable to contact him, after conversations with the family it was determined that the driver could have been at an acquaintance’s residence. The troopers then returned to their patrol duties.
Later on Wednesday morning, family members again contacted law enforcement, concerned that Slade had not returned home. Troopers resumed searching for him, and shortly thereafter found his body "within one-half mile of the crash site," according to the press release.
An investigation into the crash and death is currently ongoing, and no additional information was available as of Friday. UHP is conducting the crash investigation alongside the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the death investigation.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the Slade family for their loss," the release stated.
