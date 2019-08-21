Five months after the death of Maria De Jesus Cervantes, 53, the man accused of stabbing her to death made his second court appearance after a series of competency reports were conducted and reviewed.
On Monday, Aug. 14, 2019, Jose Gutierrez-Torres, 40, appeared before First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard in Brigham City on charges of murder, a first degree felony, and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon involving domestic violence, while his case was put on hold pending review of those competency reports. Those reports will evaluate his mental competency to stand trial.
Gutierrez-Torres’ attorney, Michael Studebaker wrote in court documents that his client “Has been intermittently severely depressed to the point of not being able to remember the events of this charge against him.” The report continued that Gutierrez-Torres isn’t capable of answering questions about this case.
In addition to Gutierrez-Torres’ mental competency, court documents state that he does not speak English and that an interpreter will be required for interviews with his attorney and during court appearances.
On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 6:50 a.m., Tremonton Police responded to a call at a home located at 9860 W. 10400 N. in Bothwell, an unincorporated area of Box Elder County. According to the Box Elder Sheriff’s Department, the brother of the suspect called 911 after he received either a text or a phone call from the suspect, Gutierrez-Torres.
Upon arrival police found the body of Cervantes with multiple stab wounds to the body, face down and covered in blood. A bloody steak knife wrapped in a wash cloth was found near her, reports add.
Reports from The Box Elder Sheriff’s incident from that day state that a third party caller received a phone call from “his brother Jose Gutierrez.” The complainant stated that he believed Gutierrez-Torres “did something stupid.”
When authorities arrived at the home they found Gutierrez-Torres had self-inflicted knife wounds to the neck. Gutierrez-Torres was transferred to a hospital and on March 8, he was officially booked into The Box Elder County Jail after receiving medical treatment.
“They did have a prior relationship, but we are still trying to determine what their current relationship was,” Chief Deputy Dale Ward with The Box Elder Sheriff’s Department said at the time of the murder. “They are acquainted with each other.”
More information was released from the BESD that the two “had been living together making this a crime of domestic violence.”
In 2008 Gutierrez-Torres plead guilty to one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child.