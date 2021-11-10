Nearly three decades ago, Linda Bourne made Utah history when she became the first woman to lead a police agency in the state.
Now she’s done it again after winning the Garland mayoral race in last week’s municipal elections.
Bourne, a current member of the Garland City Council, ousted incumbent Mayor Todd Miller last week, winning slightly more than 54% of the vote, according to totals released by the Box Elder County Clerk’s office.
The results won’t be official until the canvassing process is complete later this month, but with the victory, Bourne will become the first woman to ever hold the mayor’s seat in Garland, a small but rapidly growing community with a history spanning more than 130 years and a population now approaching 3,000.
“I’m excited to serve,” she said. “It’s definitely gonna be a new adventure.”
Bourne has been a public servant in Garland almost continuously since 1988, when she was hired as a part-time animal control officer for the city. Following the departure of the existing police chief in 1992, she was chosen to fill the job and made headlines around Utah for becoming the first female to hold such a position in the state.
She served as police chief until 2015, when then-mayor Scott Coleman fired her over what he said was a perceived lack of effectiveness in how the police department was operating.
Coleman resigned shortly thereafter, and Miller, who had won election to the city council in 2014, stepped into the mayor’s seat. Shortly after being let go from the police chief role, Bourne declared her candidacy for Garland City Council and won, receiving more votes than any other candidate.
Bourne and Miller have served together in the city’s executive branch since then. In 2017 she decided to challenge Miller for the mayor’s chair — an election that Miller won in a landslide with 72% of the vote.
Last week’s result marked a sharp turnaround from four years ago. Bourne said it might reflect current political winds that have been blowing against incumbents, “but it’s too close to really say.
“I don’t know,” she said. “Maybe people were ready for a change. I had a lot of people come and talk to me this year — more than 2017.”
Despite being handed such a lopsided defeat in 2017, Bourne said she decided to give it another try when it looked like Miller would be running unopposed for a second full term.
“When the due date came, no one was running against him, and I believe in elections,” she said. “Let the people decide.”
Reached by telephone, Miller declined to comment for this article.
Forty-six percent of registered Garland voters cast their ballots last Tuesday, a rate that falls within the normal range for municipal elections in Box Elder County. Depending on the circumstances, “We typically see between 30 and 50 percent” turnout, County Clerk Marla Young said.
Bourne said she doesn’t plan to make drastic changes when she assumes her new role in January. Managing growth and making sure the city’s services and infrastructure can keep up with it will be her top priorities, she said, spefically mentioning the need for a new fire engine.
“Growth is gonna happen,” she said. “We just have to make sure have the water and other resources so we can keep up with it.”
She said her previous experience as both a city employee and an elected official will provide valuable perspective in her new role.
“It’s nice to be able to look at it from both sides,” she said.
Aside from the city council seat she will vacate, Bourne will preside over a council with a different makeup next year.
Charles Bingham won another term, and Steven Peacock, who emerged atop a field of five candidates in 2019 to fill a seat vacated by the resignation of James Munns, won his first full term.
New to the council is Jeanette Atkinson, one of the 2019 candidates who was edged out by Peacock. Atkinson garnered 376 votes — over 100 more than the next-closest candidate — to become the council’s newest member.