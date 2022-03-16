A familiar face is looking to get back into Utah politics, this time at a more local level, while Box Elder County’s lone voice in the state senate faces a challenge from within his own party.
People vying for elected positions at the county and state level filed to run for office by March 4, a new deadline set by the Utah Legislature in February. They include a mix of familiar and new faces, with some contested races and others running unopposed.
Regardless of the results in this November’s election, the makeup of the Box Elder County Board of Commissioners will be noticeably different. Commissioners Jeff Scott and Jeff Hadfield both decided not to run for another term, leaving two of the three seats wide open. Commissioner Stan Summers won reelection in 2020 and has two more years left in what he has said will be his final term on the board.
Commission Seat A, currently occupied by Hadfield, drew three candidates: Tyler Vincent, who is currently mayor of Brigham City; Honeyville Mayor Boyd Bingham; and Amber Hardy, who has run for a seat on the commission before. Vincent and Bingham are running as Republicans, while Hardy is on the Democratic ticket.
Commission Seat B features two Republican candidates running to replace Scott: Curtis Marble, a Corinne resident and former president of the board of directors of the Bear River Canal Co.; and Lee Perry, who represented District 29 (southern Box Elder County and northern Weber County) in the Utah House of Representatives from 2013 to 2020.
“I decided that I still have something to give to this community,” Perry wrote in a March 6 Facebook post. “My understanding of the State and National political systems will allow me to defend and protect Box Elder Counties best interests at the State and National level.”
In other county-level races, Stephen Hadfield is running unopposed in a reelection bid for Box Elder County Attorney. Also running unopposed are County Auditor Tom Kotter, County Clerk Marla Young, and Box Elder School District board members Julie Taylor and Karen Cronin.
Other contested races include Box Elder County Sheriff, where incumbent Kevin Potter is running against Jason Leon Jensen; School Board District 3, where incumbent Wade Hyde faces a challenge from Amber Hayden; and School Board District 6, where incumbent Clyde Wohlgemuth is being challenged by Danielle Wright.
Two seats representing Box Elder County in the Utah Legislature are also up for grabs this year. Sen. Scott Sandall of Tremonton faces a challenge from fellow Republican Camille Knudson of Stansbury Park, while Rep. Joel Ferry, a Republican from Corinne, is running against Democrat Joshua Hardy of Brigham City.
The Box Elder County Republican Party held caucus nights across the county last Tuesday, March 8, ahead of the party’s county convention on March 26. Utah’s statewide Republican primary election will be held on June 28.