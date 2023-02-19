The Box Elder Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual awards for exceptional citizens, business leaders and businesses for the year 2022.
The Chamber will honor the award recipients at its annual banquet, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds in Tremonton.
Total Citizen of the Year
Linda Baugh
Linda has been the volunteer director of the Brigham City Youth City Council since May 2001. During the past 21 years she has mentored many youth in the community and has taught them an understanding the procedures of city and state government. Her efforts have provided opportunities for teens to develop and practice skills that develop citizenship strength and respect for the community.
Linda ensures that the youth have the opportunity of experiencing government first hand. The YCC mayor and council members have participated in the Brigham City Council meetings every month for a number of years.
Each year the YCC teens have the opportunity of attending Local Officials Day at the Legislature. The teens meet local state leaders, and have the opportunity to observe the legislative process in session. They also attend the YCC Leadership Institute in Logan with other youth throughout the state where they have classes on effective goal setting, citizenship in the community, leadership and more. Linda sacrifices her own time and resources to make sure that they have a great time and that they look forward to going again the next year.
Linda has had a lasting impact on the lives of numerous youth in Brigham City and surrounding communities. She has taught them about service and leadership and what it means to really be a member of the community.
Along with her YCC duties, Linda is actively involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, The Spade and Hope Garden Club, the Utah Homemakers, and in her church.
Linda is married to John (deceased) and has two daughters and four grandchildren.
Businessperson of the Year
Mike Whitaker
Mike Whitaker became president of Whitaker Construction in late 2015. He began working for the family business as a shop helper in 1979 and since has held many positions in the company.
From his assumption as president, the company’s consolidated annual gross revenue has increased from $76 million to approximately $295 million. Mike has continued to develop and lead an executive leadership team that is focused on increasing enterprise value and broadening the company’s employee base. Employee numbers have grown from 235 in 2015 to approximately 830 today.
Whitaker Construction has offices in Brigham City, Midvale, West Haven, and St George. The company performs construction work for a variety project types and currently operates in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
With the growth of Whitaker Construction and the acquisition of other businesses, Whitaker Holdings, Inc. was created in 2020. The holding company is now the parent company to Whitaker Construction, along with two other construction companies located in Idaho, a real estate holding company, and a construction trucking company.
Mike assisted in founding the nonprofit Building Utah Youth, and has been involved in Ducks Unlimited and the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He has also served on the advisory committee for Bridgerland Technical College and on the Box Elder Chamber board in 2017, and is a significant donor. He was also instrumental in supporting the merger of the two county chambers into one stronger chamber.
Mike has been married to his wife, Chalet, for 30 years, and they have three children Sariah, Gage and Maesa. He is an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
Home-based Business of the Year
Peterson Electric & Contracting Services
Tom Peterson owns and operates Peterson Electric and Contracting Services. They have been in business for 10 years.
He and his family have lived in the Brigham City area for Tom’s whole life. He graduated from Box Elder High School and then served a mission for the LDS Church. After his mission he became an electrician. He worked for Brigham City from 2005 to 2012 and then for Box Elder County from 2012 to 2015.
He is currently employed by the State of Utah as the building official and oversees the building code compliance on all state-owned facilities.
He has served as a member of the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team, chairman of the Box Elder County Republican Party, Box Elder Soup Kitchen Board of directors and the Habitat for Humanity Northern Utah Board of Directors. He also volunteers as a coach for the Box Elder youth lacrosse team, and currently serves as a counselor in the bishopric in his ward. He currently serves as a board member of the International Code Council.
He served on the Brigham City Council for nine years and is currently the House District 1 Representative at the Utah State Legislature.
Tom is married to Jodi and they have four wonderful children, the oldest of which is a United States Marine and currently serving a mission in South Africa.
Small Business of the Year
SLN Financial
Scott Nelson began SLN Financial in 2013. Since beginning his own business, it has grown tremendously. He started with a few clients and has grown to over 350. He is now in the top 150 independent financial advisors in the nation in his Financial Independent's Group.
Even with COVID, while other businesses were having to close their doors, Scott learned to think out of the box and learned new skills.
Scott facilitates a 12-week, self-reliance personal finance class two times a year, which he has done for over eight years.
Scott is a member of the Business Networking International chapter in Brigham City where he has served in several leadership positions. He has been a member of the Brigham City/Box Elder Chamber of Commerce since 2014.
Scott is involved in community support and service. SLN Financial donates to several local charities and helps with service opportunities.
Scott has served in multiple positions in his church and given thousands of hours of service there.
Scott is a husband (41 years), father (one son and three daughters) and grandpa to 16 grandchildren.
Medium Business of the Year
Peach City
Peach City was founded in 1937 by Bill Harris. The restaurant originally opened further south along Main Street near Smith's, moving north to its current location in 1956 where it transformed from a simple malt shop into the newest movement of the time, the drive-in restaurant.
The following year, Bill hired a young dishwasher, Harvey Morgan, who met his wife while working at Peach City in high school and would eventually come back to purchase the restaurant from Bill in 1971 and run it for nearly four decades.
In 2008, Kevin Hall and Nate Hyde purchased the business. Together they have continued to build Peach City as a staple in the Brigham City community, keeping the classic charm and all the legacy features while enhancing the menu. They added a brand-new outdoor dining patio area in 2017 and a complete retro interior renovation in 2020 to further enhance the nostalgic charm.
Kevin and Nate are active members of the community, serving on the Health Department board, the Chamber Board of Directors, and donating to many local school events and nonprofit organizations.
Kevin is married to Kasi and they have three daughters. Nate is married to Angie and they have four daughters and one son.
Large Business of the Year
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Northrop Grumman’s Promontory site, located in the heart of Box Elder County, is the leading provider of solid rocket motors for civil, national security, and commercial rockets, and is committed to serving its community.
In 2022, Northrop Grumman supported Box Elder County School District, hosting its second annual High School Involvement Partnership (HIP) program, which offers mentoring opportunities to students in the Box Elder County area. Monetary donations were also provided to the district to support model rocket launches, demo robots for classrooms, a district science fair, teacher STEM projects, and other STEM-related equipment.
The company sponsors and coordinate an annual STEM conference for girls in grades 6-9. After missing the last few years because of COVID, plans are in place to hold the conference at Box Elder Middle School in March 2023.
Outreach to the local community has included financial support to the Utah Honor Flight and Wreaths Across America, both of which support Northern Utah veterans.
The Promontory location employs approximately 1,800 people and expects a 6-8% increase in job growth over the next two years to support major contracts recently awarded to the company.
