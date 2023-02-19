The Box Elder Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual awards for exceptional citizens, business leaders, and businesses for the year 2022.
The Chamber will honor the award recipients at its annual banquet, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds in Tremonton.
Total Citizen of the Year
Linda Baugh
Linda has been the volunteer director of the Brigham City Youth City Council since May 2001. During the past 21 years she has mentored many youth in the community and has taught them an understanding the procedures of city and state government. Her efforts have provided opportunities for teens to develop and practice skills that develop citizenship strength and respect for the community.
Linda ensures that the youth have the opportunity of experiencing government first hand. The YCC mayor and council members have participated in the Brigham City Council meetings every month for a number of years.
Each year the YCC teens have the opportunity of attending Local Officials Day at the Legislature. The teens meet local state leaders, and have the opportunity to observe the legislative process in session. They also attend the YCC Leadership Institute in Logan with other youth throughout the state where they have classes on effective goal setting, citizenship in the community, leadership and more. Linda sacrifices her own time and resources to make sure that they have a great time and that they look forward to going again the next year.
Linda has had a lasting impact on the lives of numerous youth in Brigham City and surrounding communities. She has taught them about service and leadership and what it means to really be a member of the community.
Along with her YCC duties, Linda is actively involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, The Spade and Hope Garden Club, the Utah Homemakers, and in her church.
Linda is married to John (deceased) and has two daughters and four grandchildren.
Businessperson of the Year
Mike Whitaker
Mike Whitaker became president of Whitaker Construction in late 2015. He began working for the family business as a shop helper in 1979 and since has held many positions in the company, from laborer to project manager.
From his assumption as president of Whitaker Construction, the company’s consolidated annual gross revenue has increased from $76M to approximately $295M. Mike has continued to develop and lead an executive leadership team that is focused on increasing enterprise value and broadening the Company’s employee base. Employee numbers have grown from 235 in 2015 to approximately 830 today.
Under Mike’s direction, Whitaker established the corporate values: Value Safety, Embrace Ownership, Elevate Team and Be Honorable. These values have been adopted as guiding principles for the organization. Whitaker Construction has offices in Brigham City, Midvale, West Haven, and St George. The Company performs construction work for a variety of sewer, storm drain, water, irrigation, structural concrete, earthwork, roadway construction and natural gas pipeline projects. The Company currently operates in eight states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Recently, the Company received recognition from Associated General Contractors of America and ENR Mountain States for its outstanding work on the North Fork Siphon Replacement project in the Uintah Mountains. The Company was selected for these awards by completing an extremely difficult pipeline project on steep mountain slopes with their innovative use of a cable crane to assist with pipeline installation.
With the growth of Whitaker Construction and the acquisition of other businesses, Whitaker Holdings, Inc. was created in 2020. The Holdings Company is now the parent company to Whitaker Construction, along with two other construction companies located in Idaho, a real estate holding company, and a construction trucking company.
Mike assisted in founding Building Utah Youth, a nonprofit organization committed to building a better future for Utah, by offering transformative leadership opportunities to youth who may otherwise be overlooked. Since it began Mike has served in various roles including both past and current chairman positions. He is also a significant donor.
Mike has been involved in Ducks Unlimited and the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He has also served on the advisory committee for Bridgerland Technical College and on the Box Elder Chamber board in 2017 and is a significant donor. He was also instrumental in supporting the merger of the two county chambers into one stronger chamber.
Mike has been married to his wife, Chalet, for 30 years, and they have 3 children Sariah, Gage and Maesa. Mike is an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and when not otherwise committed, you can usually find him out at the Duck Club, west of Brigham City, or on a mountainside somewhere.
Home Based Business of the Year - Peterson Electric & Contracting Services
Tom Peterson owns and operates Peterson Electric and Contracting Services. They have been in business for 10 years. He and his family have lived in the Brigham City area for Tom’s whole life. He graduated from Box Elder High School and then served a mission for the LDS Church in the South Africa Cape Town Mission. After his mission he became an electrician. He worked for Brigham City from 2005 to 2012 and then for Box Elder County from 2012-2015. He is currently employed by the State of Utah as the Building Official and oversees the building code compliance on all state-owned facilities.
He has served the community as a member of the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team for 9 years, serving as Chairman of the Box Elder County Republican Party for 4 years, served on the Box Elder Soup Kitchen Board of directors and on the Habitat for Humanity Northern Utah Board of Directors. He also volunteers as a coach for the Box Elder youth Lacrosse team, and currently serves as a counselor in the Bishopric in his Ward. He currently serves as a Board Member of the International Code Council.
He served on Brigham City Council for 9 years. Tom is currently serving as House District 1 Representative at the Utah State Legislature.
He provides his knowledge and hard work as he volunteers as the General Contractor for Habitat for Humanity of Northern Utah, overseeing the building of the last three homes (one in Tremonton and two in Brigham City). These projects took him hundreds of hours that he donated his expertise to.
Tom is married to Jodi, and they have 4 wonderful children the oldest of which is a United States Marine and currently serving a mission in South Africa.
Small Business of the Year - SLN Financial
Scott Nelson began SLN Financial in 2013. Since beginning his own business, it has grown tremendously. He started with a few clients and has grown to over 350. He is now in the top 150 independent financial advisors, in his Financial Independent's Group, in the nation. Our business is growing and we are looking at opening a second office.
Even with COVID, while other businesses were having to close their doors, Scott learned to think out of the box, and learned new skills. Scott has always been a lover of learning, and is constantly taking classes to keep up on all of the new products and opportunities for retirees.
Scott is fiercely independent, as he believes that no one company has all the right products.
Scott teaches free finance classes at one of the local Universities.
He facilitates a 12-week, self-reliance personal finance class, two times a year, and has done this for over 8 years.
Scott is a member of the Business Networking International Chapter in Brigham City where he has served in several chapter leadership positions. Scott has been a member of the Brigham City/Box Elder Chamber of Commerce since 2014.
Scott is involved in community support and service. SLN Financial donates to several local charities and helps with service opportunities.
Scott has always worked to help people. He has never turned anyone away, and will always visit with people at least three times at no cost.
Scott believes strongly in being a Fiduciary. Those people who come to see him recognize his genuine desire to help them. In our office we have our mission statement on the wall which reads: To help our clients achieve financial peace of mind through education and sound financial planning practices. He has never had a complaint.
Scott has served in multiple positions in his Church and given thousands of hours of service there. Some of these positions include Bishop, Scout leader, teacher, temple worker (for 10 years), and many others.
Scott is very pleasant to work for and with. He is kind and wants all of us to be successful at what we do.
Scott is a husband (41 years), father (4 children, one son, three daughters), and grandpa to 16 grandchildren, with whom he plays an active part in their lives.
Medium Business of the Year - Peach City
If you travel north along Main Street, you'll find a restaurant unlike any other in Brigham City. A true trip back in time. It's the only place you can get a classic 'Big Joe' burger, fries that are cut in house, a cold lime rickey drink, and ice cream that's made fresh daily. Of course, we're talking about the one and only Peach City drive-in located at 306 N Main. Peach City is a classic 1950's style, family-oriented restaurant that strives to offer friendly service, serve quality food, and provide a place where memories can be made and remembered. Since its beginnings in 1937 Peach City has encapsulated a bygone era of our historic town and helped keep a slice of classic Brigham City alive for all to enjoy.
Peach City was originally founded by Bill Harris who utilized his home family recipes and dairy science degree from Utah State to serve delicious food to the Brigham City area. The restaurant originally opened up in 1937 further south along main street near Smith's. In 1956, when I-15 began construction and Thiokol announced it was coming to the area, the restaurant moved north to its current location where it transformed from a simple malt shop into the newest movement of the time, the drive-in restaurant. The following year, Bill hired a young dishwasher, Harvey Morgan, who met his wife while working at Peach City in high school and would eventually come back to purchase the restaurant from Bill in 1971 and run it for nearly four decades.
In 2008, Kevin Hall and Nate Hyde had been searching for nearly five years for a restaurant franchise to open in Brigham City, but as they sat at Peach City, they were struck by the classic charm of this hometown staple and started imagining cooks with long white aprons and white paper hats, waitresses dressed in blouses and poodle skirts with roller skates, and Elvis Presley's "Don't Be Cruel," playing on the 1956 Seeburg Jukebox. As they were leaving, they saw Harvey making ice cream the same way they did 70 years earlier and they knew this was the place.
Together Kevin and Nate have continued to build Peach City as a staple in the Brigham City community. Keeping the classic charm and all the legacy features, while enhancing the menu, adding a brand new outdoor dining patio area in 2017 and a complete retro interior renovation in 2020 to further enhance the nostalgic charm. Year after year, they hire bright talented kids to join the team; bringing in some of the best and brightest from Box Elder High School to help create the fun, uplifting atmosphere people know so well.
Kevin and Nate are active members of the community. Serving on the Health Department Board, the Chamber Board of Directors, and donating to many local school events and nonprofit organizations. The biggest source of pride is the opportunity to offer many young people their first job and provide a fun, safe workplace for them.
Kevin is married to Kasi and they have three daughters.
Nate is married to Angie and they have four daughters and one son.
Large Business of the Year - Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman’s Promontory site located in the heart of Box Elder County, is committed to advancing global security and human discovery – and committed to serving its community. In 2022, Northrop Grumman supported Box Elder County School District, hosting its second annual High School Involvement Partnership (HIP) program, which offers mentoring opportunities to students in the Box Elder County area. Monetary donations were also provided to the district to support model rocket launches, demo robots for classrooms, a district science fair, teacher STEM projects, and other STEM-related equipment. We sponsor and coordinate an annual STEM conference for girls in grades 6-9. We’ve missed several years because of COVID, and plans are in place to hold the conference at Box Elder Middle School in March 2023. Outreach to the local community included financial support to the Utah Honor Flight and Wreaths Across America, both which support Brigham City and Northern Utah veterans.
The Promontory location employs approximately 1,800 people at our site – and expects a 6-8 percent increase in job growth over the next two years to support major contracts recently awarded to the company. As the leading provider of solid rocket motors for civil, national security, and commercial rockets, Northrop Grumman would like to thank the local business community and community members. Without the support of our community, we wouldn’t be able to push the boundaries of what’s possible every day.
