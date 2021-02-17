The Chamber is now accepting nominations for the many awards given at the Banquet. Nominations can consist of just a brief paragraph, 3-5 sentences. All nominations need to be submitted to the Chamber by Tuesday February 23rd by either emailing monica@boxelderchamber.com or by delivering or mailing to 6 North Main Street Brigham City, UT 84302. Nominations needed are:
Businessperson of the Year: The person nominated should have a variety of qualities that make them an outstanding business person. Criteria includes but not limited to: running a strong business, involved in community service, a leader in the community, and dedicated to business and career. The individual must represent a Chamber member business.
Businesses of the Year: The Chamber is accepting nominations for four (4) member businesses to be honored with this year's businesses of the Year
Home-based
Small, 1-5 Employees
Medium, 6-24 Employees
Large 25+ Employees
Businesses should have some of the following qualities to be recognized with this great honor: business stability, community support/service, special recognition within the industry sector, great customer service, business expansion or growth recently, etc.
Total Citizen of the Year: Local residents from Box Elder County who have contributed to the community, family, church, and general welfare of others are eligible for this honor. Letters should include projects, accomplishments, organization involvement, offices held etc., as well as the name of the nominator.