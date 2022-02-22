Growing up in Woodruff, Idaho just north of the Utah border, a young Dale Ward thought he had his future planned out as he tended cattle in the Samaria Mountains and worked the family farm.
As a student at Malad High School in the early 1970s, Ward aced his agriculture classes and excelled in the Future Farmers of America program, but struggled in subjects like English and Math.
“It’s not that I couldn’t do it,” he said. “I just had other things going on. I was gonna be a farmer. What was algebra gonna teach me?”
However, by the time he finished high school, the outlook for a life of farming and ranching had changed. Pastures for grazing were becoming more crowded, and the family’s aging combine and tractor needed to be replaced – an up-front investment upward of $200,000 for which the money simply wasn’t there.
Ward took a job repairing farm equipment, then went to work with his brother at a motorcycle and snowmobile repair shop in Logan. The brothers eventually bought out the business, but with changes in that industry, he soon realized it was time to start considering other career options.
He remembered a moment several years earlier when, while on a trip to round up cattle with his father on pasture in Caribou County, he met Kenny Adams and Adams’ father in law, Wayne Secrist, a cowboy from Plymouth who was working as a range rider in the area.
“Here’s a real-life sheriff’s deputy riding a horse, rounding up cows, and I just went ‘Wow, this is cool stuff,’” Ward said.
That realization planted the seed that eventually grew into a 45-year career in law enforcement for Ward – a career that is set to end when the chief deputy for the Box Elder Sheriffs Office hangs up his badge for good on March 1.
Ward started out in 1977 as a deputy with the Oneida County Sheriffs Office, based in Malad. He initially saw it as a steady source of income — a temporary fix until the shop in Logan bounced back — but by the time he signed up for the five-week police academy training in Pocatello later that year, his outlook had changed.
“I had developed a sense of loyalty at that point,” he said. “I decided ‘if I’m gonna jump into this, I’m gonna jump into it whole hog.’ So here we are – a short-term gig turned into 45 years.”
He stayed on for eight and a half years with Oneida County, ascending to chief deputy and holding a newly created sergeant position. During his time there, Ward learned that while he loved the criminal investigation side of the job, he had grown to despise the traffic enforcement aspect that would always be a big part of it.
“I hated chasing taillights. I had too many near misses on Malad summit in the middle of winter,” he said. “I could see the handwriting on the wall there.”
He started looking around for other opportunities. Knowing that he could trace lineage on both sides of his family to Willard, Ward began to feel the pull of Box Elder County. He already knew a lot of people with the sheriffs office in Brigham City through numerous joint investigations with Oneida County, and saw a potential opportunity with a larger department to jump into detective work with both feet.
He joined BESO in October 1985 as a patrol deputy under Sheriff Robert “Bob” Limb, a position he held until 1989, when his break finally came and he was able to move into full-time detective work. He was reunited with Adams, now a BESO detective, who he had met years earlier on that fateful day on the range in Idaho and would become one of his dearest friends. Ward was assigned to investigate farm- and ranch-related crimes, primarily theft – a position for which he was well-suited with his background in agriculture.
“I could go out and talk the lingo of livestock and saddles and tack,” he said. “I kind of had a leg up on everybody, growing up in that environment.”
The rules and demands of detective work compelled him to move to Brigham City during a difficult personal time when his marriage was ending. He became reacquainted with a woman he knew from his time in Oneida County who had also moved to Brigham City, and they hit it off. Dale and Martha were married in April 1988, and are about to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary.
“She’s been my rock here,” Ward said. “I probably wouldn’t have made it this long in my career if hadn’t had her in my corner.”
He went on to hold several positions in the ensuing years, bouncing around between court duty, investigations and other jobs. Ward also became the key figure in transitioning the department to a computer-based system.
One of his career highlights came in 2000 when he was selected to attend a 15-week intensive training course at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, where he excelled in all of his courses.
“I was there representing Box Elder County and I was going to be something they would be proud of,” he said.
Feeling that some changes in the sheriff’s office were needed, Ward twice mounted campaigns to run for sheriff against incumbent Leon Jensen, neither of which were successful. When Joseph “Lynn” Yeates took over as sheriff in 2007, he moved Ward back from court duty to patrol duty, and eventually back into investigations.
When Kevin Potter took over as sheriff following Yeates’ untimely death in January 2015, Potter made Ward his chief deputy, a position Ward has held since.
As he approaches the end of a long and storied career, Ward has been reflecting on the countless people he has helped, but also on those he wasn’t able to help. He beams while recalling the immense satisfaction of catching the man who kidnapped and brutally assaulted a 6-year-old Corinne girl in 1993, but still ruminates over unsolved cases like the 1983 murder of 9-year-old Tommy Walling, whose body was found in the Malad River near Tremonton; or the deaths of Tina Anderson and Patricia Campbell, two girls who disappeared from a Pocatello park in 1978 and whose remains were discovered more than three years later in a canyon near Malad.
"I believe those cases are still solvable," he said.
When talking to new recruits setting out on law enforcement careers, Ward said one of the most important pieces of advice he can give is to focus on what they can control, and let the chips fall where they may.
“Let go of the things you can’t change,” he said. “Don’t dwell on them, and don’t live in the past. Always move forward.”
For now, Ward is taking some well-earned time to focus on family, but said he plans to “continue serving people” in retirement.
“Our citizens love us. They’ve been a great support,” he said. “Treat them well, because they’ve treated you well.”