As ballots for this month’s primary election start showing up in voters’ mailboxes throughout Box Elder County this week, the person in charge of the process wants people to know that local election officials are doing everything possible to ensure a free, fair and accurate process despite some claims to the contrary.
Counties across Utah started mailing ballots for the June 28 primary election to active, registered voters on Tuesday, June 7. The responsibility of making sure each ballot is properly collected, vetted and tallied falls squarely on the shoulders of county clerks, and for Box Elder County Clerk Marla Young, it’s a solemn duty that isn’t to be taken lightly.
“Here in Box Elder County, your election administrators are very serious about taking your elections to the highest security level that they possibly can be,” Young said.
The lieutenant governor is the top election official in the state, but it’s the county clerks’ offices that literally do the heavy lifting, gathering and processing thousands of ballots under a strict set of rules handed down by the state.
Since being elected to her post in 2010, Young said she has noticed an uptick both locally and nationwide in unfounded claims of fraud and other attempts to sow widespread doubt about the integrity of the election process, especially since the 2020 election.
“There’s been such distrust throughout the country,” she said, “and there’s a few that believe it (election fraud) could have been in Utah — but there’s nothing to substantiate it.”
While acknowledging that voter fraud exists, she said the rare instances in which it is found shouldn’t be construed as an indictment of the entire system.
“Even if it’s not in our state, if one person does something wrong, it kind of gives us all a black eye,” she said.
To combat the skepticism, Young and her staff have compiled a video presentation outlining the long list of procedures and policies her office follows to catch any attempt at fraud before it has a chance to influence the outcome of an election.
The presentation addresses some of the most common questions Young said her office receives — queries about everything from the cleanliness of electoral rolls (making sure everyone on the list of approved voters is alive and eligible) to the vetting process for poll workers and the accuracy of machines used to process and count ballots.
A short video giving an overview of the presentation can be viewed through a link on the county website (www.boxeldercounty.org/elections). Young explained the process thoroughly during a 30-minute presentation at a recent county commission meeting, which can also be seen online (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IG5WFBhVlLk).
Young said she’s happy to discuss the process in greater detail with anyone who wants to know.
“I eat, breathe and sleep elections,” she said. “If you’re feeling uneasy about anything, please ask me.”
In Box Elder County, some of the election skepticism comes from unfounded but oft-repeated claims about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election specifically, and some of it comes from wariness of the vote-by-mail system the county adopted in 2018.
“The biggest concern has been with the vote by mail,” Young said. “People saying ballot boxes are stuffed, or people aren’t being verified. We do verify everyone’s ID when they register. Every single person is verified.”
Voter participation in both midterm and presidential years has increased dramatically since the county switched to mail-in voting. The Box Elder turnout in midterm elections nearly doubled from 2014 to 2018, rising from less than 18% to 35% for the primary and from 40% to 77% for the general election.
While the method of voting isn’t the only contributing factor to the higher turnout numbers, Young takes it as a sign that Box Elder County has largely embraced the vote-by-mail system, and said those who haven’t can still show up at a local polling place on Election Day and cast a ballot in person.
For anyone who remains skeptical, Young said the public is always welcome to visit the county courthouse and observe the election process in person.
“I would encourage them to come and watch and see how it works, rather than make speculation,” she said. “I have nothing to hide.”