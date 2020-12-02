When it comes to representing Box Elder County within the Utah political landscape, Stan Summers has a favorite saying:
“If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.”
As Summers prepares to begin his third (and according to him, final) term as a member of the Box Elder County Board of Commissioners, he’s also taking on a new leadership position with the top organization representing the interests of the various counties in the state.
Summers was recently elected president of the Utah Association of Counties at the group’s annual convention in St. George. He’s been involved in the organization throughout his tenure on the Box Elder County Commission, working his way up through the ranks to now holding the top position on the UAC board. His new appointment lasts for one year, after which he will continue to serve as past president.
UAC was formed in 1924 “to help counties provide effective county government to the people of Utah,” according to the group’s website. The private, non-profit organization offers a broad range of management, training, and intergovernmental relations services to counties, including commissioners and other elected officials. It’s also among the top lobbying organizations found in the halls of the state capitol building when the Utah Legislature meets every winter.
With his new appointment, Summers faces the task of balancing his work as a county commissioner with advocating for all counties in the state — something he already has experience with as a member of the UAC executive committee for the past two years.
While his heart and home may lie within the boundaries of Box Elder, he said he’s passionate about helping all of the 29 counties that UAC represents, whether they have more of an urban makeup or a rural environment.
“In the rural counties it’s things like the inland port, getting jobs to people who live off of the I-15 corridor, getting internet to some of those places,” he said. “Then maybe in urban communities it has a lot to do with things like public transportation and homelessness.”
He said Box Elder County is unique in that it is largely rural and agricultural, yet 90% of its residents live on 10% of its land.
“We’re not really rural or urban,” he said.
Whatever the issues that individual counties may face, he said getting those counties recognized and having a seat at the table is the first critical step in addressing their needs, and said his work with Box Elder County demonstrates his ability to do just that.
When he was first elected to the county commission in 2012, Summers said Box Elder County was largely an afterthought in the governor’s office and at the state capitol. His election came at the same time that Spencer Cox, now Utah’s governor-elect, became lieutenant governor, and both men were attending a meeting in which Summers stood up to introduce himself.
“I told them ‘You guys think (Box Elder County is) southern Idaho, but it’s really northern Utah,” he said.
He and other county staff went around with “tourism baskets” filled with products made in Box Elder County, taking them to state politicians and other influential people — even Salt Lake City television stations.
“We said we wanted to be on the weather map,” he said. “You’d see the weather map on the news, and there was Ogden and Logan, but nothing in Box Elder.”
Now, he said, the nightly weather report routinely shows Brigham City, Tremonton, or even more far-flung locales like Park Valley.
After gaining an audience with President Donald Trump in 2017, in which he discussed health care and other rural issues with the president, Summers said he received a text message from Cox.
“He said ‘Well, now everybody’s gonna know where Box Elder County is,’” Summers said.