The 2020 U.S. Census has hit some snags due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the decennial count of the nation’s population has soldiered on, and Box Elder County has been near the forefront of the effort.
The latest data from the Census Bureau show that more than 61% of Utah households had responded to the Census questionnaire as of Monday, May 4, well above the nationwide response rate of 56.6%.
Census counts are used to determine how many seats a state receives in the U.S. House of Representatives, and determines how the federal government divides $1.5 trillion a year among the states and communities.
As of Monday, Utah ranked 12th among all states for its rate of response. Minnesota led the nation at 67.2%, while Alaska had the lowest response rate at 37.4%.
Utah’s northern counties continue to show the highest response rates. Morgan and Davis counties are leading the way with rates well above 70%, followed by Cache, Utah, Salt Lake, Weber, Tooele and Box Elder, where the rate was 62.8% as of Monday.
Box Elder’s most populous cities have been ahead of the curve, with Tremonton at 66%, Garland at 69%, Brigham City at 70% and Perry at 77%. Results have been varied so far among smaller towns, with Elwood reporting a 71% response rate and Honeyville at 39%.
Households are being asked to fill out questionnaires online using codes mailed to them, officials said, adding that phone responses were also made available.
Any residents who have not filled out the census yet were scheduled to receive a paper copy in the mail last week and another postcard reminder by May 9 urging participation. A census taker is expected to visit in person later this summer to collect information at houses that have yet to respond to digital and paper requests, the bureau said.
The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages, or by phone. For telephone responses, the toll-free numbers are (844) 330-2020 for English speakers or (844) 468-2020 for Spanish speakers.