In the true spirit of Box Elder County fair shows, the 4-H dog program had a “howling” good time last weekend during the fair dog show, where 23 youth and over 30 dogs participated in showmanship, rally, agility and obedience.
“I opened my club this year to new members. We had 18 new youth who showed their dogs during the fair this year,” said Lanette Sorensen, the Box Elder County 4-H dog program leader. “The biggest reward is to watch how the youth develop their dog handling skills throughout the year and build the confidence they need to step in a ring and show their dog.”
Most of the older youth in the club showed more than one dog, each youth successfully completing the show. The club meets each Tuesday throughout the year working with their dogs, learning new skills in nutrition, first aid, and grooming.
The agility competition is always a crowd favorite and the community came out to support their show on Saturday morning. An agility course consists of tunnels, jumps, teeters and other equipment that make it a fun opportunity to work and play with their dog on a timed course completing easy to difficult skills.
“Obstacles like the tunnels can be scary to new dogs,” Sorensen said. “The dogs do it and overcome their own fears because they love their humans.”
They had many activities for those who stopped by. Community members were able to vote for their favorite kennel decorations, participate in a silent auction, take pictures in the photo booth and guess the number of M&Ms in a jar to win a fun treat.
The theme for kennel decorations was pool party and everyone showed up in fashionable pool party styles with swimming pools, tiki torches, pink flamingos, and beach balls. Make sure to join us next year to see what our theme will be and be amazed at how creative these youth are.
The club would like to thank the many youth, parents and sponsors who have made our fair show such a success. We could not have done this without your support.
Here are our 2023 Box Elder County Fair Show Winners! Congratulations to all.
Division A
Overall Junior A: Lucy Allen and Moose
Overall Intermediate A: Ellie Boyce and Honey
Overall Senior A: Sami Lutz and Mars
Best in Show Junior A: Emma Valencia and Boo
Best in Show Intermediate A: Mollie Page and Finnley
Best in Show Senior A: Sami Lutz and Mars
Rally Grand Champion A: Mollie Page and Finnley
Rally Reserve Champion A: Rylee Bjorn and Ruby
Obedience Grand Champion A: Lucy Allen and Moose
Obedience Reserve Champion A: Rylee Bjorn and Ruby
Division B
Overall Junior B: Linlie Hatch and Rhia
Overall Intermediate B: Adam Mecham and Ottis
Overall Senior B: Abi Flinders and Jax
Best in Show Junior B: Wyatt Brown and Charlotte
Best in Show Intermediate B: Adam Mecham and Ottis
Best in Show Senior B: Tacie Hatch and Emmy
Rally Grand Champion B: Kaylie Hatch and Maple
Rally Reserve Champion B: Abi Flinders
Obedience Grand Champion B: Tacie Hatch and Emmy
Obedience Reserve Champion B: Kaylie Hatch and Maple
