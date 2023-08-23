fair dog show 2023

 Courtesy Photo

In the true spirit of Box Elder County fair shows, the 4-H dog program had a “howling” good time last weekend during the fair dog show, where 23 youth and over 30 dogs participated in showmanship, rally, agility and obedience.

“I opened my club this year to new members. We had 18 new youth who showed their dogs during the fair this year,” said Lanette Sorensen, the Box Elder County 4-H dog program leader. “The biggest reward is to watch how the youth develop their dog handling skills throughout the year and build the confidence they need to step in a ring and show their dog.”


