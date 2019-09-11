Box Elder County Fair dairy heifer winners 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Gunnar Gardner of Honeyville showed the 2019 Grand Champion dairy heifer at the Box Elder County Fair Junior Livestock Auction. His parents are Trevor and Shelly Gardner. Courtesy Photo Buy Now The 2019 Grand Reserve Champion dairy heifer was shown by Macie Gardner of Honeyville. Her parents are Trevor and Shelly Gardner. Courtesy Photo Buy Now Hadlie Nelson is the Senior Class winner of the 2019 Boyd K. Gardner Fitting and Showmanship award. She is the daughter of Heidi and Anson Call of Elwood and Jarom and Staci Nelson of Honeyville. Courtesy Photo Buy Now The Junior Class winner of the 2019 Boyd K. Gardner Fitting and Showmanship award is Adilay Van Tassell. She is the daughter of Ruben and Keri Van Tassell of Elwood. Courtesy Photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save News Trending Today Community members launch fundraising efforts for 14-year-old after ATV accident New acai bowl cafe to open amid Logan's Center Street construction Herald Journal going to three-day mail delivery Revolve recycling plant in Logan closes it doors Corinne approves building permit for marijuana growing facility