MARKET
Goats
Grand: Kayt Shaffer
Reserve: Klayr Shaffer
Lambs
Grand: Daxton Lish
Reserve: Savannah Lish
Hogs
Grand: Kloee Stokes
Reserve: Haze Heiner
Steers
Grand: Aribella Beins
Reserve: McKayla Morris
Bucket Calf
Grand: Kenzley Pugsley
Reserve: Ramzi Rigby
Dairy
Grand: Braelynn Nelson
Reserve: Jocelyn Gardner
SHOWMANSHIP
Senior
Grand: Hailee Branch
Reserve: Brinley Baldwin
Intermediate
Reserve: Brylie Howe
Junior
Grand: Skylee Montgomery
Reserve: Jorja Mattinson
Grand: Ari Smith
Reserve: Tyler Eddington
Grand: Jaxee Mattinson
Reserve: Ryker Kendrick
Novice
Grand: Henly Nessen
Reserve: Hazen Gerhardt
Grand: Kylie Kunzler
Reserve: Aribella Beins
Grand: Gracie Earl
Reserve: Cheyenne Sorensen
Grand: Dax Earl
Reserve: Claire Daniels
Grand: Addistyn Burrup
Reserve: Taylee Tanner
Grand: Kori Garn
Reserve: Chloe Burton
Grand: Addison Tanner
Reserve: Daxtin Dallin
