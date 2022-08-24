WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
Receiving of Exhibits (Floriculture): 8-9:30 a.m.
Commercial Building Setup: 8 a.m.-noon
Home Arts Judging: building closed until 6:30 p.m.
Market Lamb Show: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Beef Heifer Show: 4 p.m.
4-H Rabbit Show: 8:30 a.m.
Fair Parade: 5 p.m.
Concessions Open: 6 p.m.
City of Fun Carnival: 6-11 p.m.
Goat Showmanship: 6:30 p.m.
Pre-rodeo Performance: 6:45 p.m.
Golden Spike PRCA Bronc Riding Classic: 8 p.m.
Commercial Exhibits and Crops: 6-10:30 p.m.
Home Arts Exhibits: 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Crops and Garden Exhibits: 6-10:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
Market Hog Show: 7 a.m.
Market Beef Show: 1 p.m.
Bucket Calf Show: Following beef show
Junior Dairy Heifer Show: Following bucket calf show
Concessions Open: 1 p.m.
City of Fun Carnival: 1-11 p.m.
Vegetable Judging Contest: 3-5 p.m.
Golden Spike Rodeo (Family Night): 8 p.m.
Home Arts Exhibits: 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Crops and Garden Exhibits: 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Commercial Exhibits: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
Horse Show Judged Events: 8 a.m.
Beef Showmanship: 8 a.m.
Sheep Showmanship: 11 a.m.
Rabbit Dress-Up: 1 p.m.
Chicken Dress-Up: Following rabbit dress-up
Sheep Pee-Wee Lead Class: 5 p.m.
Parade of Champions: 7:40 p.m.
Rodeo (Though Enough to Wear Pink Night): 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
Last day to pick up premiums
Junior Livestock Sale: 8 a.m.
Antique Tractor Parade: 10 a.m.
Antique Tractor Pull: 10:30 a.m.
Rodeo (Patriot Night): 8 p.m.
Home Arts Exhibits: 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
