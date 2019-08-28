2019 Box Elder County Fair: Something for everyone 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Rides and a variety of tempting foods are always mainstays, lighting up the night and giving the fair its unique ambience. Leader/Jeff DeMoss Buy Now Fairgoers tried to win goldfish by tossing ping pong balls into glass vases. Leader/Jeff DeMoss Buy Now Bear River Bears and Box Elder Bees put aside their differences for at least one day to march in the annual parade, illustrating the magic and community atmosphere of fair week. Leader/Cari Doutre Buy Now Rides for both little ones and kids at heart provided thrills for all ages. Leader/Jeff DeMoss Buy Now Creative bakers showed their kitchen prowess, such as this cake made to look like a pineapple. Leader/Cari Doutre Buy Now Local favorite band Rough Stock closed out the fair bandstand on Saturday, Aug. 24. Leader/Jeff DeMoss Buy Now Restored antique tractors are a favorite attraction year after year. Leader/Jeff DeMoss Buy Now The magic of the fair at night is best taken in from the top of the ferris wheel. Leader/Jeff DeMoss Buy Now Grand champions or not, all the kids who participate in the Junior Livestock Show come away as winners. Leader/Jeff DeMoss Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save News Trending Today McQueen pleads guilty to second-degree murder Christensen charged with voluntary manslaughter Car accident claims life of Preston man Logan woman convicted of stealing $100,000 from disabled people Romney to visit Logan on Thursday