Riggin and Laura Holmgren (center) sit in a brand-new John Deere Gator ATV, their prize for receiving the Utah Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Awchievement Award. The Gator was donated by Cache Valley Bank and Stotz Equipment. The Holmgrens also won an insurance policy for the ATV from Farm Bureau Financial Services, and an expense-paid trip in January to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) annual meeting in Austin, Texas, where they will compete for national awards. Also pictured are Lance Zollinger with Cache Valley Bank (left), Jacob Israelsen with Cache Valley Bank (second from right) and Ron Gibson, President of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation.