Here are the unofficial results of the Nov. 5, 2019 general election for cities and towns in Box Elder County, as reported by the county clerk's office. Vote totals are current as of Nov. 8.

Candidates names are followed by the number of votes received and total percentage of the vote received.

BRIGHAM CITY

CITY COUNCIL

Alden Farr (I) 1,491 18.86%

Joe Olson 1,457 18.43%

Robin Troxell 1,375 17.40%

Eve Jones 1,350 17.08%

Ryan D Smith 1,163 14.71%

Sherry Phipps 1,068 13.51%

DNR: Mark Thompson, Ruth Jensen

8,344 registered

3,136 ballots cast

37.58% turnout

BEAR RIVER CITY

CITY COUNCIL

No election held, candidates running unopposed

Brian James Anderson (I)

Jared Nyman Holmgren (I)

Scott Ritter

DNR: Bruce Blake

CORINNE

CITY COUNCIL

Irene Jensen 102 31.19%

Kelly D. Donovan (I) 79 24.16%

Karen Caldwell 75 22.94%

Trever Cottam (I) 71 21.71%

DNR: Ann Whitaker

348 registered

129 ballots cast

37.07% turnout

ELWOOD

TOWN COUNCIL

No election held, candidate unopposed

Mark Stephen Fisher Lay

DNR: Oakley Nelson, Amy Griffin

GARLAND

CITY COUNCIL

Linda Bourne (I) 284 32.02%

Joshua Marble (I) 255 28.75%

James Munns 230 25.93%

Kevin L Stay (I) 118 13.30%

1,011 registered

373 ballots cast

36.89% turnout

HONEYVILLE

CITY COUNCIL

Trevor J. Gardner 313 24.00%

Sharon Lorimer 219 16.79%

Dale James Millsap (I) 214 16.41%

Paul C. Groberg 209 16.03%

David Forsgren 203 15.57%

Kory L. Wilde 146 11.20%

DNR: Mary Bingham, David Lee

890 registered

502 ballots cast

56.4% turnout

HOWELL

TOWN COUNCIL

Joshua Dale Anderson 53 38.41%

Rex Nessen 47 34.06%

Byron Tuck 21 15.22%

Dakota Tuck 17 12.32%

129 registered

72 ballots cast

55.81% turnout

MANTUA

TOWN COUNCIL

Sandie Russell 173 42.61%

William Hodgins 119 29.31%

Kimberly M. Stokes 114 28.08%

DNR: Nathan Blaine, Brett Kearl

542 registered

255 ballots cast

47.05% turnout

Proposition 9: Increase local sales tax by 0.3% to 6.4%, to fund roads and trails

Yes 125 50.2%

No 124 49.8%

PERRY

CITY COUNCIL

Nathan Tueller (I) 757 35.44%

Toby K. Wright (I) 724 33.90%

Write-in totals 655 30.66%

Awaiting write-in breakdown for Blake Ostler (I), Boyd Montgomery and Brandon Hansen

2,781 registered

939 ballots cast

33.76% turnout

PLYMOUTH

TOWN COUNCIL

Paul C. Marshall 86 44.79%

Suzanne Mahoney 52 27.08%

Diana Udy 35 18.23%

Burke N. Udy 19 9.90%

184 registered

106 ballots cast

57.61% turnout

TREMONTON

CITY COUNCIL

Lyle C. Vance (I) 839 30.62%

Richard (Rick) Seamons 701 25.58%

Connie J. Archibald 679 24.78%

Scott Dahle 521 19.01%

DNR: Jeff Reese, Diana Doutre

3,535 registered

1,126 ballots cast

31.85% turnout

WILLARD

CITY COUNCIL

No election held, candidates unopposed

John R. Seamons

Fred Ward

Kaleb Kunzler

DNR: Jared Profaizer, Del Fredde, Mike Crossley

I: incumbent

DNR: Did not seek re-election

