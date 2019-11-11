Here are the unofficial results of the Nov. 5, 2019 general election for cities and towns in Box Elder County, as reported by the county cleark's office. Vote totals are current as of Nov. 8.
Candidates' names are followed by the number of votes received and total percentage of the vote received.
BRIGHAM CITY
Alden Farr (I) 1,569 18.86%
Joe Olson 1,524 18.28%
Robin Troxell 1,457 17.47%
Eve Jones 1,415 16.97%
Ryan D Smith 1,235 14.81%
Sherry Phipps 1,139 13.66%
DNR: Mark Thompson, Ruth Jensen
8,344 registered
3,295 ballots cast
39.49% turnout
BEAR RIVER CITY
CITY COUNCIL
No election held, candidates running unopposed
Brian James Anderson (I)
Jared Nyman Holmgren (I)
Scott Ritter
DNR: Bruce Blake
CORINNE
CITY COUNCIL
Irene Jensen 108 30.59%
Kelly D. Donovan (I) 89 25.21%
Karen Caldwell 80 22.66%
Trever Cottam (I) 76 21.53%
DNR: Ann Whitaker
348 registered
140 ballots cast
40.23% turnout
ELWOOD
TOWN COUNCIL
No election held, candidate unopposed
Mark Stephen Fisher Lay
DNR: Oakley Nelson, Amy Griffin
GARLAND
CITY COUNCIL
Linda Bourne (I) 300 31.02%
Joshua Marble (I) 277 28.65%
James Munns 254 26.27%
Kevin L Stay (I) 136 14.06%
1,011 registered
402 ballots cast
39.76% turnout
HONEYVILLE
CITY COUNCIL
Trevor J. Gardner 348 24.25%
Sharon Lorimer* 234 16.31%
Dale James Millsap* (I) 234 16.31%
Paul C. Groberg* 234 16.31%
David Forsgren 223 15.54%
Kory L. Wilde 162 11.29%
DNR: Mary Bingham, David Lee
*three-way tie
890 registered
550 ballots cast
61.80% turnout
HOWELL
TOWN COUNCIL
Joshua Dale Anderson 66 37.50%
Rex Nessen 57 32.39%
Byron Tuck 32 18.18%
Dakota Tuck 21 11.93%
129 registered
91 ballots cast
70.54% turnout
MANTUA
TOWN COUNCIL
Sandie Russell 205 43.43%
William Hodgins 138 29.24%
Kimberly M Stokes 129 27.33%
DNR: Nathan Blaine, Brett Kearl
542 registered
297 ballots cast
54.80% turnout
Proposition 9: Increase local sales tax by 0.3% to 6.4%, to fund roads and trails
Yes 147 50.87%
No 142 49.13%
PERRY
CITY COUNCIL
Nathan Tueller (I) 796 35.07%
Toby K. Wright (I) 755 33.26%
Write-in totals 719 31.67%
Awaiting write-in totals for Blake Ostler (I), Boyd Montgomery and Brandon Hansen
66 votes not assigned, Ostler leads Hansen by 23 votes
2,781 registered
991 ballots cast
35.63% turnout
PLYMOUTH
TOWN COUNCIL
Paul C. Marshall 92 44.88%
Suzanne Mahoney 57 27.80%
Diana Udy 36 17.56%
Burke N. Udy 20 9.76%
184 registered
113 ballots cast
61.41% turnout
TREMONTON
CITY COUNCIL
Lyle C. Vance (I) 898 30.63%
Richard (Rick) Seamons 746 25.44%
Connie J. Archibald 728 24.83%
Scott Dahle 560 19.10%
DNR: Jeff Reese, Diana Doutre
3,535 registered
1,199 ballots cast
33.92% turnout
WILLARD
CITY COUNCIL
No election held, candidates unopposed
John R. Seamons
Fred Ward
Kaleb Kunzler
DNR: Jared Profaizer, Del Fredde, Mike Crossley
I: Incumbent
DNR: Did not seek reelection