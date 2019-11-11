Here are the unofficial results of the Nov. 5, 2019 general election for cities and towns in Box Elder County, as reported by the county cleark's office. Vote totals are current as of Nov. 8.

Candidates' names are followed by the number of votes received and total percentage of the vote received.

BRIGHAM CITY

Alden Farr (I) 1,569 18.86%

Joe Olson 1,524 18.28%

Robin Troxell 1,457 17.47%

Eve Jones 1,415 16.97%

Ryan D Smith 1,235 14.81%

Sherry Phipps 1,139 13.66%

DNR: Mark Thompson, Ruth Jensen

8,344 registered

3,295 ballots cast

39.49% turnout

BEAR RIVER CITY

CITY COUNCIL

No election held, candidates running unopposed

Brian James Anderson (I)

Jared Nyman Holmgren (I)

Scott Ritter

DNR: Bruce Blake

CORINNE

CITY COUNCIL

Irene Jensen 108 30.59%

Kelly D. Donovan (I) 89 25.21%

Karen Caldwell 80 22.66%

Trever Cottam (I) 76 21.53%

DNR: Ann Whitaker

348 registered

140 ballots cast

40.23% turnout

ELWOOD

TOWN COUNCIL

No election held, candidate unopposed

Mark Stephen Fisher Lay

DNR: Oakley Nelson, Amy Griffin

GARLAND

CITY COUNCIL

Linda Bourne (I) 300 31.02%

Joshua Marble (I) 277 28.65%

James Munns 254 26.27%

Kevin L Stay (I) 136 14.06%

1,011 registered

402 ballots cast

39.76% turnout

HONEYVILLE

CITY COUNCIL

Trevor J. Gardner 348 24.25%

Sharon Lorimer* 234 16.31%

Dale James Millsap* (I) 234 16.31%

Paul C. Groberg* 234 16.31%

David Forsgren 223 15.54%

Kory L. Wilde 162 11.29%

DNR: Mary Bingham, David Lee

*three-way tie

890 registered

550 ballots cast

61.80% turnout

HOWELL

TOWN COUNCIL

Joshua Dale Anderson 66 37.50%

Rex Nessen 57 32.39%

Byron Tuck 32 18.18%

Dakota Tuck 21 11.93%

129 registered

91 ballots cast

70.54% turnout

MANTUA

TOWN COUNCIL

Sandie Russell 205 43.43%

William Hodgins 138 29.24%

Kimberly M Stokes 129 27.33%

DNR: Nathan Blaine, Brett Kearl

542 registered

297 ballots cast

54.80% turnout

Proposition 9: Increase local sales tax by 0.3% to 6.4%, to fund roads and trails

Yes 147 50.87%

No 142 49.13%

PERRY

CITY COUNCIL

Nathan Tueller (I) 796 35.07%

Toby K. Wright (I) 755 33.26%

Write-in totals 719 31.67%

Awaiting write-in totals for Blake Ostler (I), Boyd Montgomery and Brandon Hansen

66 votes not assigned, Ostler leads Hansen by 23 votes

2,781 registered

991 ballots cast

35.63% turnout

PLYMOUTH

TOWN COUNCIL

Paul C. Marshall 92 44.88%

Suzanne Mahoney 57 27.80%

Diana Udy 36 17.56%

Burke N. Udy 20 9.76%

184 registered

113 ballots cast

61.41% turnout

TREMONTON

CITY COUNCIL

Lyle C. Vance (I) 898 30.63%

Richard (Rick) Seamons 746 25.44%

Connie J. Archibald 728 24.83%

Scott Dahle 560 19.10%

DNR: Jeff Reese, Diana Doutre

3,535 registered

1,199 ballots cast

33.92% turnout

WILLARD

CITY COUNCIL

No election held, candidates unopposed

John R. Seamons

Fred Ward

Kaleb Kunzler

DNR: Jared Profaizer, Del Fredde, Mike Crossley

I: Incumbent

DNR: Did not seek reelection

