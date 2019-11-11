Here are the unofficial results of the Nov. 5, 2019 general election for cities and towns in Box Elder County, as reported by the county clerk's office. Vote totals are current as of Nov. 8.
Candidates names are followed by the number of votes received and total percentage of the vote received.
BRIGHAM CITY
CITY COUNCIL
Alden Farr (I) 1,491 18.86%
Joe Olson 1,457 18.43%
Robin Troxell 1,375 17.40%
Eve Jones 1,350 17.08%
Ryan D Smith 1,163 14.71%
Sherry Phipps 1,068 13.51%
DNR: Mark Thompson, Ruth Jensen
8,344 registered
3,136 ballots cast
37.58% turnout
BEAR RIVER CITY
CITY COUNCIL
No election held, candidates running unopposed
Brian James Anderson (I)
Jared Nyman Holmgren (I)
Scott Ritter
DNR: Bruce Blake
CORINNE
CITY COUNCIL
Irene Jensen 102 31.19%
Kelly D. Donovan (I) 79 24.16%
Karen Caldwell 75 22.94%
Trever Cottam (I) 71 21.71%
DNR: Ann Whitaker
348 registered
129 ballots cast
37.07% turnout
ELWOOD
TOWN COUNCIL
No election held, candidate unopposed
Mark Stephen Fisher Lay
DNR: Oakley Nelson, Amy Griffin
GARLAND
CITY COUNCIL
Linda Bourne (I) 284 32.02%
Joshua Marble (I) 255 28.75%
James Munns 230 25.93%
Kevin L Stay (I) 118 13.30%
1,011 registered
373 ballots cast
36.89% turnout
HONEYVILLE
CITY COUNCIL
Trevor J. Gardner 313 24.00%
Sharon Lorimer 219 16.79%
Dale James Millsap (I) 214 16.41%
Paul C. Groberg 209 16.03%
David Forsgren 203 15.57%
Kory L. Wilde 146 11.20%
DNR: Mary Bingham, David Lee
890 registered
502 ballots cast
56.4% turnout
HOWELL
TOWN COUNCIL
Joshua Dale Anderson 53 38.41%
Rex Nessen 47 34.06%
Byron Tuck 21 15.22%
Dakota Tuck 17 12.32%
129 registered
72 ballots cast
55.81% turnout
MANTUA
TOWN COUNCIL
Sandie Russell 173 42.61%
William Hodgins 119 29.31%
Kimberly M. Stokes 114 28.08%
DNR: Nathan Blaine, Brett Kearl
542 registered
255 ballots cast
47.05% turnout
Proposition 9: Increase local sales tax by 0.3% to 6.4%, to fund roads and trails
Yes 125 50.2%
No 124 49.8%
PERRY
CITY COUNCIL
Nathan Tueller (I) 757 35.44%
Toby K. Wright (I) 724 33.90%
Write-in totals 655 30.66%
Awaiting write-in breakdown for Blake Ostler (I), Boyd Montgomery and Brandon Hansen
2,781 registered
939 ballots cast
33.76% turnout
PLYMOUTH
TOWN COUNCIL
Paul C. Marshall 86 44.79%
Suzanne Mahoney 52 27.08%
Diana Udy 35 18.23%
Burke N. Udy 19 9.90%
184 registered
106 ballots cast
57.61% turnout
TREMONTON
CITY COUNCIL
Lyle C. Vance (I) 839 30.62%
Richard (Rick) Seamons 701 25.58%
Connie J. Archibald 679 24.78%
Scott Dahle 521 19.01%
DNR: Jeff Reese, Diana Doutre
3,535 registered
1,126 ballots cast
31.85% turnout
WILLARD
CITY COUNCIL
No election held, candidates unopposed
John R. Seamons
Fred Ward
Kaleb Kunzler
DNR: Jared Profaizer, Del Fredde, Mike Crossley
I: incumbent
DNR: Did not seek re-election