Officials have imposed restrictions on fireworks, campfires and other fire-related activities in Box Elder County as summer heat takes hold and raises the danger of destructive and dangerous wildfires.

The restrictions starting Thursday, July 20, which apply to all unincorporated areas of the county, include a ban on fireworks, primitive fires, open burning, and welding or metal grinding without a permit.


