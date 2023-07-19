Officials have imposed restrictions on fireworks, campfires and other fire-related activities in Box Elder County as summer heat takes hold and raises the danger of destructive and dangerous wildfires.
The restrictions starting Thursday, July 20, which apply to all unincorporated areas of the county, include a ban on fireworks, primitive fires, open burning, and welding or metal grinding without a permit.
Campfires are still allowed in approved fire pits, permanent dwellings, improved campgrounds and day-use areas under the restrictions put in place by Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands in cooperation with the Box Elder County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fires must be at least 25 feet away from combustible materials, be no larger than 3 feet wide and 2 feet high, always be attended by an adult, and have a hose or other water source available nearby to extinguish them. Only those who hold a permit are legally allowed to weld or grind metal in unincorporated areas of the county for as long as the restrictions are in place.
The restrictions come just ahead of the Pioneer Day holiday weekend, when many locals like to celebrate by lighting fireworks. The temporary rules do not apply to individual cities and towns, which at least for now are able to decide for themselves whether additional restrictions are warranted.
For areas where fireworks are allowed, the regular state rules for fireworks still apply. From July 22-25, individuals are allowed to light legal fireworks in approved areas between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., with hours on Pioneer Day (Monday, July 24) extended until midnight. Anyone lighting fireworks outside those dates and times is subject to hefty fines, as well as liability for any fires or other damage they may cause.
Fire restrictions are typical for this time of year as the heat wave that has arrived in Utah and Box Elder County is rapidly drying an abundance of grasses, shrubs and other plants that thrived during the unusually wet spring season. In addition to drying out the large supply of natural fuels, hot weather increases fire danger by taking moisture out of the air. Wildfire potential becomes much greater in windy conditions.
The restrictions will remain in effect until lifted by the state and are likely to stay in place until late summer or beyond, depending on weather conditions.
In announcing the restrictions, county officials urged residents and visitors to make sure their fires are completely extinguished when done.
“Conditions can vary significantly throughout Box Elder County, so it is crucial for everyone to exercise caution and practice good fire sense,” they wrote. “Let’s all prioritize safety and prevent wildfires.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.