The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is a nonprofit, all-volunteer search and rescue team dedicated to saving lives by providing search, rescue and emergency response to the visitors and citizens of Box Elder County.
We are currently in the process of recruiting new members to join our team. If you are seeking a challenging and rewarding opportunity that provides both personal growth and a way to give back to the community, then please join us at our upcoming recruitment presentation.
Join us at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Search and Rescue building, 67 S. 950 West, Brigham City, for dinner and a presentation. To RSVP or ask questions, call Nate at (435) 915-6031 or email boxeldersar@yahoo.com. Applications can be picked up from the personnel department at 1 S. Main St., Brigham City, or at the presentation.