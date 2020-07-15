Sixty companies in Box Elder County have received at least $150,000 in federal funding to help keep their employees paid through the COVID-19 pandemic, and many more have received smaller amounts, according to new data released last week.
The federal Treasury Department has released a list detailing 4.9 million loans totaling more than $521 billion nationwide that had been approved through June 30 under the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the CARES Act, which Congress passed in late March to help employers meet their payrolls during the pandemic.
The program made funds available starting in early April. Due to high initial demand, it was expanded two weeks later, and again last week.
The data released last week include company names and addresses for firms that received at least $150,000, and as much as $10 million. In Box Elder County, nine companies received at least $1 million, 24 received amounts between $350,000 and $1 million, and another 27 received $150,000 to $350,000.
Dozens more in the county received loans totaling less than $150,000. The government has not released names or addresses for those companies.
Since exact loan amounts for each company were not disclosed, the data show that the top 60 participants in Box Elder County received somewhere between $27.5 million and $76.5 million altogether.
The loans, which come with low interest rates or in some cases can be forgiven altogether, helped companies retain more than 6,700 jobs in the county from April through June, according to the report.
Statewide, lenders in Utah approved 50,691 PPP loans totaling nearly $5.25 billion through June 30, accounting for slightly more than 1 percent of the nationwide total.
PPP recipients in Box Elder County represent a wide range of industries, from construction and transportation firms to restaurants and medical clinics.
As recent spikes in COVID-19 cases have forced some states to delay or roll back reopening plans, the Treasury Department said the PPP program still had nearly $132 billion in loan funds available as of last week.
Those who received $150,000 or more, and therefore had their names and addresses disclosed in the report, accounted for most of the funds but amounted to fewer than 15% of all borrowers nationwide. The Associated Press and other news organizations are suing the government to obtain the names of the remaining recipients that received smaller amounts.
While the PPP was designed to help small businesses minimize layoffs, last week’s list revealed that many not-so-small enterprises received loans through the program. A number of Wall Street and private equity firms, billionaire music mogul and entrepreneur Kanye West, billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, several large restaurant chains, and a range of political groups across the spectrum were among those receiving funds.
Companies owned by three Republican Utah legislators have received up to $2.7 million under the program. Companies owned by House Speaker Brad Wilson, Sen. Jerry Stevenson and Rep. Mike Schultz all received loans.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.